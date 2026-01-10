The Absolute Best Chicago Diner Has Been Slinging Breakfast And Burgers Since 1937

If you find yourself with only 24 hours to eat in Chicago, we hate to break it to you, but you're going to have a tough time. A voracious search for the best deep dish pizza in Chicago might point you to Burt's Place, while the finest Chicago-style hot dogs are found in spots such as Gene & Jude's. That said, a culinary endeavor in the city is without justice if you don't dip your toes into its rich diner scene. At the forefront of this is no other than Diner Grill.

Having been around slinging breakfast and burgers since 1937, Chowhound's list of the best diners in every U.S. state is incomplete without this Illinois gem. However, the local favorite's enduring reputation is not without its challenges. More specifically, a fire in 2016 caused it to bring down the shutters. But, to many locals' delight, it was only temporary; 2018 saw the diner's resurgence. Perhaps what makes Diner Grill even more delightfully special — other than its longstanding name and its iconic "Slinger," which you can get 24/7 — is its intimate approach to serving dishes that were crafted right in its kitchen from start to finish. In an era where plenty of restaurants are reliant on shortcuts, this meticulous process makes Diner Grill simply one of the best in the area.