The Absolute Best Chicago Diner Has Been Slinging Breakfast And Burgers Since 1937
If you find yourself with only 24 hours to eat in Chicago, we hate to break it to you, but you're going to have a tough time. A voracious search for the best deep dish pizza in Chicago might point you to Burt's Place, while the finest Chicago-style hot dogs are found in spots such as Gene & Jude's. That said, a culinary endeavor in the city is without justice if you don't dip your toes into its rich diner scene. At the forefront of this is no other than Diner Grill.
Having been around slinging breakfast and burgers since 1937, Chowhound's list of the best diners in every U.S. state is incomplete without this Illinois gem. However, the local favorite's enduring reputation is not without its challenges. More specifically, a fire in 2016 caused it to bring down the shutters. But, to many locals' delight, it was only temporary; 2018 saw the diner's resurgence. Perhaps what makes Diner Grill even more delightfully special — other than its longstanding name and its iconic "Slinger," which you can get 24/7 — is its intimate approach to serving dishes that were crafted right in its kitchen from start to finish. In an era where plenty of restaurants are reliant on shortcuts, this meticulous process makes Diner Grill simply one of the best in the area.
The best bites money can buy at Diner Grill
Ask any regular at Diner Grill what to try on your first visit, and they most likely tell you about the Slinger. This hearty concoction is made with hash browns, hamburger patties, and cheese — basically all the good stuff — but the chili is the real star (and an unmissable Diner Grill favorite). It's generously slathered atop the dish so the whole plate is covered with the fiery ingredient, which is made even more spicy compared to its previous recipe. It seems that patrons prefer it that way. The skillets also have a tasty reputation; you're spoiled with different iterations whether you want a touch of Mexican cuisine with chorizo or a savory meaty concoction.
While the soup of the day is one of the meals you should avoid ordering at your local diner, Diner Grill's exciting roundup of options seem promising to enjoy on the side. A smorgasbord of omelet variations also graces the menu, perfect for those with a proclivity for the breakfast of champions (though they're available any time of day). Diner Grill also provides breakfast classics, though you can only order them from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (which is still plenty of leeway to enjoy the heartwarming favorites). Other than the unbeatable mouthfuls, locals enjoy the Chicago diner for its intimate charm that fosters a warm community, making it a well-loved fixture.