My 5 Favorite Spots For Frozen Drinks In NYC

Frosty frozen drinks in all their forms are often rightfully associated with summertime, which seems to begin earlier and end later with every passing year. This supersized season gives the average imbiber more time to sip all those blended beauties wherever they're whirled into icy existence — but I am not the average imbiber. I order frozen drinks year-round in my search for the best of what used to be an unfairly maligned beverage category. I've also written plenty about the finest newcomers to the genre, and even reported on a New York City frozen drink machine shortage over the course of my nearly 20 years as a journalist in the city. I am intimately acquainted with the form, both personally and professionally.

Part of the appeal is that frozen drinks aren't the most convenient to create at home. I know how to make an exquisite martini, for example, and I can do so with few tools and near-zero clean-up. Frozens are a little tricker to pin down, and certainly messier. Any item I haven't quite perfected in my own kitchen is just going to be more attractive in a restaurant or bar. The five I've included here are the tastiest in town.