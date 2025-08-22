Nutcracker: The Banned NYC Cocktail You Can Find On Every Beach

"Nutcrackers! Nutcrackers!" The calls echo through the air of Rockaway Beach and Coney Island. It rings out through New York City's parks and parade routes, advertising the city's unofficial summer beverage. Street vendors haul massive coolers filled to the brim with the colorful drinks, sometimes packaged in plastic juice bottles, sometimes in tall deli containers. Everyone has their own recipe, typically involving some combination of high-proof alcohol and fruit juice, but the ultimate goal is the same. The name "nutcracker" says it all: These drinks hit hard.

Everything about nutcrackers screams summer. They come in a wide array of vibrant colors and are always sold ice-cold, often semi-frozen to achieve a slushie-like consistency. The drink has deep ties to the city, particularly its Black and Latino communities, having been a summer staple for decades. For many, nutcrackers are as much a part of New York as dirty water hot dogs or Brooklyn-style pizza, albeit far more controversial.

While there are some bars and restaurants in New York that sell nutcrackers, the vast majority are sold by unlicensed street vendors. Police action against these vendors ebbs and flows (the enforcement being mostly lax), but with occasional crackdowns that inevitably catch the attention of national news outlets. In a city whose views on to-go cocktails are in flux, nutcrackers have been both vilified as a public health threat and hailed as a life-changing source of income for entrepreneurial vendors.