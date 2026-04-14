You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Recreate Dunkin's Dunkalatte At Home
Dunkin' is known for its varied and delicious coffees, from a classic cold brew to a line of frozen beverages. While there are a number of Dunkin' drinks to be avoided, the classic Dunkalatte seems to be one that customers forever rave about. The Dunkalatte is a latte that is made with espresso and coffee milk, a mixture of whole milk and coffee extract. The drink was released in stores in late 2024, and was so popular that Dunkin' ran out of coffee milk and had to discontinue the drink. The Dunkalatte has since made its return off-and-on again according to customers, but if you're looking to have this drink on rotation, it's luckily easy to replicate at home.
To make a Dunkalatte yourself, all you'll need is espresso, milk, and coffee extract, which you can find at most grocery stores. You'll want to add about 2 to 3 tablespoons of coffee extract for every 6 to 8 ounces of milk to make the coffee milk. Then, simply make a latte as you normally would with the coffee milk. The Dunkalatte is known for being quite sweet, so if you'd like more of a coffee taste, add in an extra shot of espresso. The result is a creamy, sweet latte that is impossible not to love.
Where did coffee milk originate?
Dunkin' may have made coffee milk popular nationwide, but New England has been drinking this beverage for quite some time. While the actual origins of coffee milk are unknown, it's believed to have been brought to Rhode Island in the 19th century. It became a staple diner menu drink and quickly made its way to grocery store shelves. In fact, coffee milk was even named Rhode Island's official drink in 1993. Dunkalatte shares the taste of Dunkin's New England roots with coffee-lovers all over. Not only is it a delicious addition to your latte, but it's even tasty on top of ice cream, oatmeal, or mixed in a milkshake. If you make it homemade, you can keep the coffee milk in the refrigerator to have it ready to go for your morning lattes and other sweets.
While the Dunkalatte doesn't include any syrups for added flavor, many customers recommend adding butter pecan or caramel to the drink, which you can stir into your homemade version for extra sweetness and flavor. However, as one Redditor put it, "Just the Dunkalatte by itself is amazing." In case the Dunkalatte ever leaves Dunkin's menu again, this recipe is worth keeping on hand.