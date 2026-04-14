You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Recreate Dunkin's Dunkalatte At Home

Dunkin' is known for its varied and delicious coffees, from a classic cold brew to a line of frozen beverages. While there are a number of Dunkin' drinks to be avoided, the classic Dunkalatte seems to be one that customers forever rave about. The Dunkalatte is a latte that is made with espresso and coffee milk, a mixture of whole milk and coffee extract. The drink was released in stores in late 2024, and was so popular that Dunkin' ran out of coffee milk and had to discontinue the drink. The Dunkalatte has since made its return off-and-on again according to customers, but if you're looking to have this drink on rotation, it's luckily easy to replicate at home.

To make a Dunkalatte yourself, all you'll need is espresso, milk, and coffee extract, which you can find at most grocery stores. You'll want to add about 2 to 3 tablespoons of coffee extract for every 6 to 8 ounces of milk to make the coffee milk. Then, simply make a latte as you normally would with the coffee milk. The Dunkalatte is known for being quite sweet, so if you'd like more of a coffee taste, add in an extra shot of espresso. The result is a creamy, sweet latte that is impossible not to love.