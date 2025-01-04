Why Dunkin Donuts' Dunkalatte Was Discontinued

When Dunkin' Donuts drops new menu items, it's always a time for celebration. Well, unless you're in one of the unfortunate U.S. states that don't have a Dunkin'. (Sorry, guys.) Still, if you're a Dunkin' fiend, you know how exciting it is when the coffee shop releases new flavors and drinks. Case in point: On August 28, 2024, Dunkin' released the Dunkalatte as part of its new fall menu. Made with coffee milk, a Rhode Island creation, people went wild for this brand-new drink, so much so that it was driven to extinction. By late September, barely a month after its debut, some folks were already having trouble ordering the drink. By early November, there was an outcry from fans when it was seemingly discontinued. So, why did the Dunkalate suddenly disappear when its popularity was through the roof?

As it turns out, the Dunkalatte ended up being a bit too popular, and according to employees on the Dunkin' Donuts subreddit, the demand caused the warehouse to run out of the coffee milk used to make it so that once stores were out, they couldn't get any more in. Speaking with Food and Wine, the head of Dunkin's beverage culinary innovation department, Heidi Curry, clarified that the Dunklatte was never intended to be a permanent addition to the chain's menu. However, she did hint that it could make a return next fall.

Unfortunately, this still leaves fans of the Dunkalatte high and dry, even if the drink does make a comeback on Dunkin's 2025 fall menu. Thankfully, it's surprisingly easy to make your own Dunkalatte at home; you only need some coffee syrup.