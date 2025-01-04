Why Dunkin Donuts' Dunkalatte Was Discontinued
When Dunkin' Donuts drops new menu items, it's always a time for celebration. Well, unless you're in one of the unfortunate U.S. states that don't have a Dunkin'. (Sorry, guys.) Still, if you're a Dunkin' fiend, you know how exciting it is when the coffee shop releases new flavors and drinks. Case in point: On August 28, 2024, Dunkin' released the Dunkalatte as part of its new fall menu. Made with coffee milk, a Rhode Island creation, people went wild for this brand-new drink, so much so that it was driven to extinction. By late September, barely a month after its debut, some folks were already having trouble ordering the drink. By early November, there was an outcry from fans when it was seemingly discontinued. So, why did the Dunkalate suddenly disappear when its popularity was through the roof?
As it turns out, the Dunkalatte ended up being a bit too popular, and according to employees on the Dunkin' Donuts subreddit, the demand caused the warehouse to run out of the coffee milk used to make it so that once stores were out, they couldn't get any more in. Speaking with Food and Wine, the head of Dunkin's beverage culinary innovation department, Heidi Curry, clarified that the Dunklatte was never intended to be a permanent addition to the chain's menu. However, she did hint that it could make a return next fall.
Unfortunately, this still leaves fans of the Dunkalatte high and dry, even if the drink does make a comeback on Dunkin's 2025 fall menu. Thankfully, it's surprisingly easy to make your own Dunkalatte at home; you only need some coffee syrup.
It's super easy to make your own Dunkalatte at home
The key ingredient that sets the Dunkalatte apart from regular lattes is the inclusion of coffee milk. Coffee milk is made by combining milk with any coffee syrup, like this Autocrat coffee syrup, for instance. For a cup of milk, you only need 2 to 3 tablespoons of syrup, depending on how strong you want the flavor.
For an iced Dunkalatte, all you need to do is combine the coffee milk with two shots of espresso (or strong coffee if you don't have an espresso machine) in a glass with ice. For a hot Dunkalatte, you can warm the coffee milk over low heat in a saucepan, but don't let it come to a boil. Once heated, the milk can be combined with espresso or brewed coffee in your favorite mug. While you're at it, feel free to add any flavors you like. Flavored sauces, like those from Torani, are great for adding rich flavor to coffee. Of course, there are a ton of other additions that will give coffee a flavor boost, including cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg.
The Dunkalatte may be gone from Dunkin' menus, but that doesn't mean you have to give it up cold turkey. Plus, making your own at home gives you the ability to really customize your drink with an array of creative flavor combinations. Honestly, it'll save you money too, and what you save can be put to good use if and when the real Dunkalatte makes a comeback.