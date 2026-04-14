The Former US President Who Always Ate Steak For Breakfast

President William Howard Taft was known for enjoying a serious slab of beef every morning. Steak for breakfast is a decadent, protein-packed choice, and it makes sense a president would choose to order it more mornings than not. According to a memoir written by Elizabeth Jaffray, the chief housekeeper who worked at the White House during Taft's presidency, President Taft was known for eating a 12-ounce steak most mornings. While steak and eggs were a popular breakfast of the time, the president wasn't a fan of eggs, and typically enjoyed an abundance of toast, fruit, and super-sweet, super-creamy coffee alongside his steak.

Favorite breakfasts of U.S. presidents are actually quite varied, including everything from President Donald Trump's go-to bacon and eggs to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's jelly donuts. One thing that many presidents had in common with Taft, however, is a love for steak. Presidents Ulysses S. Grant, John F. Kennedy, and George H.W. Bush all vary widely in how they liked to order their steak.