President Taft Loved This Once Popular Soup That's Illegal To Make Today

For years, the favorite foods of presidents have fascinated the public. John F. Kennedy was a fan of classic New England fish chowder; Richard Nixon loved the, ahem, unique combination of cottage cheese and ketchup; and Bill Clinton had a penchant for spicy jalapeño cheeseburgers. President William Howard Taft, however, is likely the only president whose favorite dish is now illegal: Taft Terrapin Soup. Of course, Taft wasn't the only U.S. President who was fond of terrapin soup; legend has it President Andrew Jackson also kept it on-hand.

The history of turtle soup goes back for centuries since turtle meat was a dietary staple in many Indigenous cultures. New York City steakhouse Delmonico's offered turtle soup to diners in the mid-1800s, and soon, the delicacy was served at high-end government dinners. The soup was a favorite of President Taft during his time in the White House from 1909 to 1913. The president's fondness for the soup made it so popular that steps had to be taken to protect native turtle populations, making the original version of the dish illegal in the United States today.