Why Some Costco Shoppers Are Avoiding This Prepared Meal Like The Plague

Sometimes, whether or not you enjoy something comes down to tempering expectations. That may be the case with Snapdragon's Stir Fry Chicken Pad Thai, a Costco exclusive heat-and-eat meal. While some consumers claim that this product, by any other name, would taste as bad, others say that, while it's nothing like pad Thai, it's edible, at least, once you come to terms with that. But certainly, reviews may cause you to think twice about purchasing this product. Colorful descriptors of it from disappointed consumers on Reddit and Costco's product page include "worse than cat food" and "an abomination." Pad Thai may generally be one of the Thai foods everyone should try at least once – but not this one.

A main sticking point seems to be the sauce. While the ingredients list doesn't look too out of the ordinary for pad Thai (sugar, onions, tahini, fish sauce, tamarind paste, lime juice, etc.), it does contain tomato paste — and at least one reviewer reported it as tasting too strongly of tomato. Tomato may not be unheard of in pad Thai — some people use it as a substitute for tamarind, a key flavoring ingredient that can be hard to find — but you wouldn't expect it to be the dominant flavor. On the other hand, several people seemed to find the Snapdragon pad Thai pretty bland, and one reviewer said the fish sauce smell was so strong after heating it up that it activated their gag reflex. So, there are a variety of reasons why this particular pad Thai isn't to people's taste.