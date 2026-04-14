Get The Best Roasted Asparagus With This Tip
Roasting asparagus can be a tricky undertaking, especially if you want to give this veggie extra flavor without overdoing it. Fortunately, there's an easy way to roast your next pan of asparagus to complete perfection while simultaneously giving it the best flavor. All you need are two simple, yet impactful, ingredients: lemon zest and Parmesan. Sure enough, a light sprinkle of salty Parmesan and fresh-tasting lemon zest gives these tender oven-cooked spears the perfect amount of flavor.
To make your own, start by following Julia Child's tip for picking the best asparagus. Look for stalks that are perfectly moistened at the cut-end and have closed, tight tips. Once home with your asparagus, zest a lemon and dry it out on a plate with some flaky salt as you prepare the asparagus for the oven. Upon washing your stalks, line them on a sheet pan with some olive oil and roast them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. When the roasting process is complete, add some Parmesan and the lemon zest mixture. Lastly, let your veggies rest for a few minutes before serving. As the asparagus cools, the grainy cheese melds with the oil, zest, and salt to give your asparagus a perfectly mild topping that's both tangy and salty at the same time.
More delicious ways to upgrade your next batch of roasted asparagus
Aside from choosing the best asparagus you can find, and following a proper roasting method, you can also achieve perfect asparagus by experimenting with toppings. To give your roasted asparagus a more pronounced citrus flavor, prior to roasting, add both oil and lemon juice. For an extra-savory taste, use butter instead of oil (or a little bit of both). Instead of grated Parmesan, add shredded or shaved and let the cheese melt over the asparagus during the roasting process. For added texture, toward the end of cooking, broil the spears for a minute or two until the cheese becomes crispy and golden. You can also experiment with other types of cheese for a meltier end result. Combine Parmesan with mozzarella, for example, or skip the Parmesan and use creamy plain (or herbed) goat cheese for a creamier finish.
Fortunately, asparagus takes on great favor with unexpected seasonings. Instead of lemon and Parmesan, use garlic powder and smoked paprika; za'atar; or dukkah, an Egyptian and Middle Eastern spice blend made from toasted nuts and spices. For more simple topping ideas that give roasted asparagus a little more texture, try Italian-seasoned bread crumbs, or a few spoonfuls of chili crunch.