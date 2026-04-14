Get The Best Roasted Asparagus With This Tip

Roasting asparagus can be a tricky undertaking, especially if you want to give this veggie extra flavor without overdoing it. Fortunately, there's an easy way to roast your next pan of asparagus to complete perfection while simultaneously giving it the best flavor. All you need are two simple, yet impactful, ingredients: lemon zest and Parmesan. Sure enough, a light sprinkle of salty Parmesan and fresh-tasting lemon zest gives these tender oven-cooked spears the perfect amount of flavor.

To make your own, start by following Julia Child's tip for picking the best asparagus. Look for stalks that are perfectly moistened at the cut-end and have closed, tight tips. Once home with your asparagus, zest a lemon and dry it out on a plate with some flaky salt as you prepare the asparagus for the oven. Upon washing your stalks, line them on a sheet pan with some olive oil and roast them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. When the roasting process is complete, add some Parmesan and the lemon zest mixture. Lastly, let your veggies rest for a few minutes before serving. As the asparagus cools, the grainy cheese melds with the oil, zest, and salt to give your asparagus a perfectly mild topping that's both tangy and salty at the same time.