Only True Fans Of Trader Joe's Know About This Resource For More Store Info

Ok, so you got the new green-handled Trader Joe's tote, marked your calendar for the seasonal release of Jingle Jangle, and checked out the Fearless Flyer before you shop — but that's just the start of true TJ's fandom. Only the die-hard stans know how to decode product labels, DIY meal kits, and how to get their hands on the newest releases. Sure, you can try following all the Trader Joe's influencers on social media for the inside scoop, but if you really want to know what's happening at the store, you can hear it all on the official "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast.

Hosted by Tara Miller, the company's marketing director, and Matt Sloan, the VP of marketing culture, this (roughly) bi-monthly show is a rare peek behind the curtain at what goes on in the world of Trader Joe's. It started in 2018 and has continued to give customers the latest on new product releases and spotlights, affordable wine and food pairings, the store's annual product awards, and more. There's even an episode about how products get their quirky names (not-so spoiler alert: they love a good play on words). This show is typically pretty short, but packs a ton of info into each episode. In fact, only true fans know that this is one of the best resources for more store info.