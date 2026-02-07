Only True Fans Of Trader Joe's Know About This Resource For More Store Info
Ok, so you got the new green-handled Trader Joe's tote, marked your calendar for the seasonal release of Jingle Jangle, and checked out the Fearless Flyer before you shop — but that's just the start of true TJ's fandom. Only the die-hard stans know how to decode product labels, DIY meal kits, and how to get their hands on the newest releases. Sure, you can try following all the Trader Joe's influencers on social media for the inside scoop, but if you really want to know what's happening at the store, you can hear it all on the official "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast.
Hosted by Tara Miller, the company's marketing director, and Matt Sloan, the VP of marketing culture, this (roughly) bi-monthly show is a rare peek behind the curtain at what goes on in the world of Trader Joe's. It started in 2018 and has continued to give customers the latest on new product releases and spotlights, affordable wine and food pairings, the store's annual product awards, and more. There's even an episode about how products get their quirky names (not-so spoiler alert: they love a good play on words). This show is typically pretty short, but packs a ton of info into each episode. In fact, only true fans know that this is one of the best resources for more store info.
How the Trader Joe's podcast connects the fans
While new products and seasonal changes are the most obvious reasons to listen to "Inside Trader Joe's" (hello, rare winter cheese), podcast listeners quickly realize that the show is a two-way conversation, with lots of insider stories and behind-the-scenes scoops. Fan and staff feedback often makes its way into episodes. This gives listeners a sense that their voices matter to the company and creates a sense of belonging. You're not just reading about new products and prices, you're also rooting for Store 426 in Alabama, which won the annual Trader Joe's Store Recipe Contest with Honey Gochujang Corn Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich, or hearing from shoppers in Chicago's Linkin Park about what's in their carts.
"Inside Trader Joe's" is obviously a marketing tool, but it's also a bit of a backstage pass for shoppers who want to dig into the company culture and get a peek into the creativity, humor, and decisions that make Trader Joe's different than other grocery stores. The show is free wherever you listen to podcasts, and at only 15 to 20 minutes per episode, it's just about the right length to tune in when you're on your way to grab your favorite TJ's finds — like cauliflower gnocchi. Because it's always better to be informed before you hit the aisles than to miss out on this season's hot new item!