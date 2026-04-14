The Popular Steak Cut You Should Think Twice Before Cooking From Frozen

If you're opening your freezer and staring at a frozen T-bone that sounds like a pretty good idea for dinner, no worries. There are a few different techniques you can use to thaw frozen steak fast, allowing your T-bone to cook more evenly than it would if you tossed it onto the grill straight from the freezer. If you have some time on your hands, put your frozen steak in a Ziploc bag and place it in a bowl (or sink) of cold water for an hour or so. If you're in a time crunch, you can also microwave your steak using the defrost setting. In this case, you'll want to zap your T-bones for about three minutes per pound of steak — err on the side of less time, and check the steak regularly to ensure it's not starting to cook.

It's also important to consider how long frozen steaks have been sitting in your freezer to ensure their flavor isn't negatively affected. You shouldn't keep T-bone steaks in the freezer for more than a year. Just like cooking a steak from frozen, it isn't really a matter of safety, but the quality of your steak can be negatively affected if it hangs out in your freezer for too long. Thawing your steak before cooking it leads to more even results, so try setting a reminder on your phone to put your steaks in the fridge the night before you plan to eat them. That way, you're not stuck scrambling with quick defrost methods.