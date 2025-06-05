Here's How Long You Have To Eat Frozen Omaha Steaks Before Their Flavor Is Affected

Omaha Steaks has been delivering quality meat to America's homes for more than 100 years. Its frozen steaks are a mainstay in many families' kitchens. For a lot of folks, an Omaha ribeye is the perfect cut for grilling on a sunny weekend afternoon — as long as the steak's still fresh, of course.

According to Christian Perversi, vice president and chief production officer of Omaha Steaks, you have about a year before the quality of your frozen steak dwindles. "Omaha Steaks' frozen and vacuum-sealed products can maintain top quality for 4 to 12 months," Perversi exclusively tells Chowhound. "While they are safe to eat indefinitely, for best quality, it's recommended to consume them within that timeframe." Perversi explains that prolonged freezing can cause larger ice crystals to form inside steaks, damaging the meat's cell walls. This causes the juices to leak out, resulting in dryer and less-flavorful steaks. Over time, the fats in the meat can also oxidize, further impacting the flavor. When this happens, the beef can still be safely consumed, but you may need to resort to a few techniques that restaurant steaks use to trick your tastebuds if you want to enjoy your dinner.