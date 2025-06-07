Can You Grill A Frozen Steak?

Can you grill a steak from frozen? It's a question that might have wandered through your mind before. Maybe you've got friends coming over on short notice and your fridge is bare. Maybe you forgot all the reasonable ways to defrost meat. Maybe you're just really craving steak, and can't bear to wait hours to defrost one.

When frozen meat cooks (and thaws in the process) it releases a lot of moisture as the frozen water inside the flesh melts. This water bubbles away in a pan, essentially steaming the steak before it gets a chance to sear. Grilling on a grate, meanwhile, ensures even air circulation around the meat and stops your steak from sitting in a puddle of its own juices and getting soggy (and overcooked).

So, if you do it the right way, you absolutely can cook a steak straight from frozen. Sure, it takes a little longer, is a little more labor intensive, and you need to keep a close eye on its internal temperature to make sure things stay consistent, but yes, it's possible to achieve a perfect crispy crust on the outside and a blushing medium-rare within when grilling straight from the freezer.