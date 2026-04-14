Keep Your Cakes Smudge-Free By Using This Simple Fix To Prop Up Cling Wrap

It has happened to all of us. You've finally mastered making frosting petals with a spoon or created one of the cutest sheet cake decorations ever, only to have your hard work ruined by errant cling wrap falling into the frosting. While some are lucky enough to have cake cloches or sturdy plastic carrying cases with lids, those who make cakes infrequently don't really have a reason to keep these things on hand, leaving cling wrap as their only available option for keeping their cake fresh for longer.

Some may argue that the refrigerator is a better option, but sticking your cake in the fridge is a great way to dry it out. Wrapping it and leaving it on the counter preserves its texture and keeps it perfectly fresh. While sticking toothpicks into your cake is a common solution, the pointed ends often tear through the thin plastic, allowing oxygen and bacteria to sneak in. However, some home bakers have innovated this technique by replacing toothpicks with cotton swabs.

The idea is to either purchase single-ended cotton swabs or cut one end from several double-ended swabs and slide the cut end into your cake so the soft cotton end is sticking straight up. From there, it's a simple matter of draping the cling wrap over your cake and securing it to lock in freshness. Ideally, there should be about 1 to 1.5 inches of space between the cling wrap and the frosting to account for slight shifts in the plastic.