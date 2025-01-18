A Simple Storage Mistake Is Ruining Your Cake's Freshness
Cakes are enjoyed throughout the year, helping to sweeten up birthday parties, anniversaries, and other holidays. Whether you are making a cake made out of a boxed mix — upgraded with a few unique twists — or a Mary Berry-approved pound cake from scratch, it is crucial to know the best way to store your cake for optimal freshness. For instance, did you know that a majority of cakes do not need to be refrigerated? After you slice into a cake, most of the time, you can just cover the leftovers with plastic wrap, a cake container, or a bowl and leave it on the counter. Doing so preserves the cake's freshness.
This is also true when trying to store bare, unfrosted cake layers. Placing it in the refrigerator can cause it to become dry because the cold air can cause the crystallization of the starch in the cake crumb. In addition, the humidity of the fridge also leeches that cake of moisture. However, placing a whole, unsliced frosted cake in the fridge will not affect its moisture, as the frosting serves as a protective barrier.
Most cakes can be left out of the refrigerator unless you live in a notably hot area without proper circulation in the kitchen (think 75 degrees Fahrenheit and above). Also, cakes that incorporate fresh fruit in the filling or design and those with cream cheese or whipped cream frosting need to be refrigerated. The rest can be stored on the counter for four to five days without going bad. To add an extra layer of protection to the cake, you can cover the exposed cake part with frosting or plastic wrap before storing it, so it has less exposure to air.
When you should refrigerate your cake
While most cakes do not need to be placed in the refrigerator, some do. Cheesecake, for instance, should always be kept in the refrigerator as its dairy-rich ingredients are perishable and will spoil if left at room temperature for extended periods. The same thought process can be applied to cakes with whipped cream or cream cheese frosting. So, if you are making a strawberry shortcake, a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, or a classic vanilla cake with mascarpone frosting, those desserts need to be refrigerated after being served.
Additionally, cakes that incorporate fresh fruit in its final product should also be chilled. However, if the fruit is baked into the cake, it is fine to be left out as long as it matches the other criteria. To properly refrigerate a cake, wrap it in plastic wrap or foil before storing it. If you want to protect the frosting design, stick the cake in the refrigerator uncovered until the icing hardens prior to wrapping it.
Lastly, you can also freeze cakes. Many people do this to preserve single slices to satisfy a last-minute sweet tooth or honor special occasions, like weddings. Cakes can be frozen for three to four months if stored correctly. One should cover the cake slices in multiple layers or protective wrap to prevent freezer burn. All cakes can be frozen, however, those that require refrigeration (cheesecake, for example) should be defrosted in the refrigerator. All others can be thawed on the counter.