A Simple Storage Mistake Is Ruining Your Cake's Freshness

Cakes are enjoyed throughout the year, helping to sweeten up birthday parties, anniversaries, and other holidays. Whether you are making a cake made out of a boxed mix — upgraded with a few unique twists — or a Mary Berry-approved pound cake from scratch, it is crucial to know the best way to store your cake for optimal freshness. For instance, did you know that a majority of cakes do not need to be refrigerated? After you slice into a cake, most of the time, you can just cover the leftovers with plastic wrap, a cake container, or a bowl and leave it on the counter. Doing so preserves the cake's freshness.

This is also true when trying to store bare, unfrosted cake layers. Placing it in the refrigerator can cause it to become dry because the cold air can cause the crystallization of the starch in the cake crumb. In addition, the humidity of the fridge also leeches that cake of moisture. However, placing a whole, unsliced frosted cake in the fridge will not affect its moisture, as the frosting serves as a protective barrier.

Most cakes can be left out of the refrigerator unless you live in a notably hot area without proper circulation in the kitchen (think 75 degrees Fahrenheit and above). Also, cakes that incorporate fresh fruit in the filling or design and those with cream cheese or whipped cream frosting need to be refrigerated. The rest can be stored on the counter for four to five days without going bad. To add an extra layer of protection to the cake, you can cover the exposed cake part with frosting or plastic wrap before storing it, so it has less exposure to air.