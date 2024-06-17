The Prettiest Way To Decorate Your Cake With Just A Spoon And A Bag

You don't need a culinary degree or years of expert bakery experience under your belt to produce impressive, star-of-the-show cakes for birthdays and festivities. While the inner parts of the cake are their own thing entirely with all sorts of pro tips — finding your favorite recipe, getting perfectly level layers, and more — the frosting and decor are undoubtedly the crowning glory. It's what everyone sees first, and what pulls the whole presentation together (we really do eat not just with our mouths, but our eyes too!). So it's worth learning a few decorating tricks to create the most stunning cakes. One easy tip that punches above its weight in terms of wow factor is to use the back of a spoon to create layers of a concentric scallop design, for a delicate floral or mermaid-like look.

This adds texture and interest to a plain Jane cake, and looks like it took far longer than it did. You can use a rainbow of colors for your icing, stick with just one, or even create bands of color or an ombré effect — the options are endless. Any basic buttercream frosting works for this tip, or you can use store-bought frosting if you prefer. Just ensure the frosting is in the sweet spot of being spreadable, yet stiff enough to hold its shape without running down the side of the cake.