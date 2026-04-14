The Right Oven Temperature For Perfect Prime Rib, Every Time

Cooking prime rib isn't necessarily hard, but it does take technique and proper cooking methods for restaurants to achieve prime rib perfection. Texas Roadhouse, for example, marinates its prime rib for up to 24 hours, though you can go the simple route and let it sit out with some seasonings for an hour. You can certainly make prime rib at home; while the preparation can vary, for the best prime rib results, keep the temperature in the low range, meaning somewhere between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Prime rib isn't supposed to be overcooked. Most prime rib is cooked rare to medium-rare, though you could go as high as medium if your guests prefer it that way. That said, cooking it at a low temperature is important to ensure it doesn't edge into that overcooked territory. Some recipes and cooking methods might tell you to sear the prime rib first, or to cook it at a very high temperature for a short time to get a good crisp on the exterior. This is fine, but the majority of cooking should be done within a lower temperature range.