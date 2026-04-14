Easily Start A Mini Garden With This Cheap Laundry Staple

If you've ever used laundry baskets to make your weekly grocery shopping trip easier, or to keep items corralled while taking inventory in your chaotic kitchen pantry, you know these durable plastic baskets are good for more than just holding laundry. Not only are they the perfect inexpensive, lightweight container to store everything from sealed surplus boxes of snacks to fancy cookie decorating supplies used only during the holidays, they may also be the answer you've been looking for to start your very own container garden.

In fact, if you already have an extra laundry basket or two lying around, this could be the perfect hack to start experimenting with your very own mini garden. Laundry baskets are not only sturdy, they're also made to be carried around, making them easy enough to move from indoors to your back patio once your seedlings are hardy enough to survive outdoors. Laundry baskets' latticework sides also allow for airflow, which can help prevent the buildup of moisture that can cause root rot and mold growth.

Of course, this same latticework can make it hard to fill your laundry basket planter with soil, so you need to line the inside with burlap, landscaping fabric, or coco liners. Avoid lining your baskets with plastic since it's nonporous and doesn't let excess moisture evaporate. After that, it's a simple matter of deciding which veggies grow best in your new container garden, adding seedlings (with lots of breathing room in between), and watching your little garden thrive.