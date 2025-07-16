This Easy Patio Chair Upgrade Will Elevate Your Vegetable Garden — Literally

Fresh fruits and vegetables may just be the best thing about spring and summer. Sure, modern grocery stores carry zucchini and strawberries year-round, but there's a noticeable difference in the quality and flavor of these and other fresh foods when they're in season and grown locally versus the dead of winter when they've traveled thousands of miles. This is especially true for those who cultivate their own gardens — after all, you can't get more local than your very own backyard.

If you've never had a summer garden before, among the best vegetable gardening tips for beginners is to avoid breaking the bank by purchasing a bunch of seeds and supplies. There are lots of fruits and veggies you can grow from grocery store scraps, and you can save money on raised beds and gardening containers by adhering to the guidelines many of us were taught in elementary school — reduce, reuse, recycle. Not only can you use empty yogurt containers to start seedlings for your garden, you can also revitalize plastic lawn chairs and lidless storage totes to create a colorful and quirky raised bed-style setup.

The idea is to turn the totes into planters and set them on the seats of the lawn chairs, making it easier to maintain beds of salad greens and delicious and beautiful edible flowers. Though you could simply use these items as they come, unifying them with a few coats of spray paint turns them into a pretty and practical art piece.