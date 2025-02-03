The Grocery Bagging Hack That'll Save You From Using Plastic Bags Ever Again

It seems people are always coming up with innovative ways to avoid using plastic bags and improve their grocery shopping experience, from buying foods in bulk to purchasing reusable grocery bag sets. But instead of buying something new, it's possible you already have a solution sitting at home.

"One-trip grocery" memes, showing people weighed down with countless plastic bags, attempting to bring all of their groceries into the house at one time, have been hilariously circulating for decades. While amusing, you may be able to eliminate the need for single-use bags and save your strength (and fingers) with a more balanced approach by using laundry baskets. Stowing a couple of laundry baskets in the trunk of your car can make your next grocery trip easier, faster, and more environmentally friendly.