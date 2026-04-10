10 Delicious Ways To Use Ramps This Spring, According To An Expert

Spring brings with it a bounty of produce. However, if you only think of these offerings as things you can find at the grocery store, you could be missing out on plenty of tasty, locally sourced ingredients still embedded in the natural world, including ramps. If you take a romp through a moist hardwood forest in the early parts of spring, chances are you wouldn't give these small, green leaves springing up from the ground a second look.

However, these alliums, with a flavor that toes the line between garlic and onion, are an absolute treasure. They're also known as wild leeks, and they only grow for a very short period of time around approximately March through May in Eastern North America. Both the small bulb and leaves, which grow from a slightly pink stalk, are edible, making ramps especially great to get your hands on, if you can.

If you are able to find ramps sprouting in a local area, you may want to carefully forage some. It's important to only take a few, as it can take as long as five years or more for these plants to grow. Once you have your few leaves, it's time to figure out how to use this unique crop. Lucky for you, we got some advice from an expert. April Thompson is a wild foods instructor, the author of the upcoming "Falcon Guide Urban Foraging of the Mid-Atlantic," and has even foraged for Michelin-starred restaurants. She shared her top tips for cooking and preparing ramps with us in preparation for their season.