The Case For Making Focaccia In Your Cast Iron

Focaccia, the Italian flatbread flavored with olive oil, is a great gateway baking project for bread novices. With very little hands-on prep and even less kneading, you can easily achieve the crisp-on-the-outside soft-on-the-inside sensation yourself. A cast iron skillet works wonders to deliver a crispy texture to your homemade focaccia.

First and foremost, the smaller surface area of a cast iron pan makes it easy to spread out your dough before you bake it. Anyone who has tried to spread out stubborn dough knows that this is a win in and of itself. It's also much easier to check if it's crispy underneath at the end of its baking time by just lifting up an edge. Cast iron pans also get tremendously hot in the oven, which is helpful for a focaccia dough that you're trying to substantially crisp up on all sides. Focaccia recipes call for quite a bit of olive oil to prevent sticking, but you'll find you need less when baking in a well-seasoned cast iron pan.

Focaccia dough is very forgiving, so feel free to use a 10-inch or 12-inch pan — or whatever size skillet you have. Just note that the smaller the pan, the taller your focaccia will be. No matter how much height you get, your cast iron pan will crisp up the edges while the center stays perfectly soft.