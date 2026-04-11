Does McDonald's Offer Mayo Packets?
Unlike ketchup, mayonnaise packets can occasionally be a bit elusive at McDonald's restaurants. But while some locations around the world don't offer packets of the condiment at all, many do. It's just going to heavily depend on the location you visit. McDonald's U.S. lists mayonnaise as one of its available sauces — you just have to request a packet or ask for extra on your sandwich. Keep in mind, though, that prices will depend on location. While some franchisees charge for additional mayo, or even a packet, others may not.
Unlike in the United States, mayonnaise packets may not be as readily available at other McDonald's locations around the world. The reasoning behind this comes down to several factors and seems to be a regional preference. In the United Kingdom, for example, McDonald's doesn't offer plain mayonnaise packets at all. While there is a garlic mayo dip, the only way you're getting the regular stuff on your sandwich across the pond is if it already comes with it. In 2018, Cosmopolitan asked the company why packets of mayonnaise weren't offered at McDonald's in the country; a spokesperson chalked it up to a lack of public interest.
The great mayonnaise packet mystery at McDonald's continues
Condiment-loving McDonald's fans aren't buying the company's excuses — there's no shortage of popular mayonnaise brands, after all. A self-proclaimed U.K. McDonald's worker on Reddit even pushed back at the so-called lack of demand, noting that they get multiple people requests per day for packets of the creamy condiment. One of the chain's alleged former employees on the thread recalled fielding similar customer questions and being told by management that the company didn't offer mayonnaise packets because of their shelf life. They noted that this seemed odd, though, since mayonnaise packets are available at many other restaurants.
The condiment's purported lack of popularity, if true, could be due to people falling for a common mayonnaise food-safety myth that it causes food poisoning. Contrary to what some people believe, commercially made mayonnaise (whether jarred or in packets) doesn't actually need to be refrigerated until it's opened. So, in theory, McDonald's could offer up the condiment just as it would ketchup or mustard — though that could potentially upset some customers, since many people still have a strong aversion to the stuff. Or, this entire situation could simply be yet another case of McDonald's being stingy with its sauces. Whatever the case, solidarity with those Golden Arches fans who can't get their hands on some packets — especially since restaurant mayo just tastes better.