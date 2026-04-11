Does McDonald's Offer Mayo Packets?

Unlike ketchup, mayonnaise packets can occasionally be a bit elusive at McDonald's restaurants. But while some locations around the world don't offer packets of the condiment at all, many do. It's just going to heavily depend on the location you visit. McDonald's U.S. lists mayonnaise as one of its available sauces — you just have to request a packet or ask for extra on your sandwich. Keep in mind, though, that prices will depend on location. While some franchisees charge for additional mayo, or even a packet, others may not.

Unlike in the United States, mayonnaise packets may not be as readily available at other McDonald's locations around the world. The reasoning behind this comes down to several factors and seems to be a regional preference. In the United Kingdom, for example, McDonald's doesn't offer plain mayonnaise packets at all. While there is a garlic mayo dip, the only way you're getting the regular stuff on your sandwich across the pond is if it already comes with it. In 2018, Cosmopolitan asked the company why packets of mayonnaise weren't offered at McDonald's in the country; a spokesperson chalked it up to a lack of public interest.