Don't Order This Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Unless You Want To Suffer Sweetness Overload
Ignore the name: You don't go to Wienerschnitzel for breaded and fried cutlets. The West Coast-based chain's menu of almost a dozen hot dogs is the main draw (although there are burgers and chili fries, too). However, when Chowhound taste tested Wienerschnitzel's 11 dogs, we found some noticeable differences in quality between them, with one notable loser to avoid: the Barbeque Veggie Dog (yes, that's the spelling), one of three non-meat hot dogs on the menu.
The issue? It's so sweet that you could argue that it's closer to dessert than an entree. The dog comes topped with onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce, and the combination of the latter two in particular knocks the flavor profile off-balance with a heavy sweetness. The onions do pull it marginally in the savory direction, but not nearly enough. On top of that, it just feels like the kind of dog you'd throw together with random grocery store ingredients in your refrigerator, which certainly doesn't make the Barbeque Veggie Dog feel worth it.
Perhaps surprisingly, the plant-based "sausage" isn't the main issue, although it needs to be more savory to compete with the toppings. That said, none of the plant-based dogs fared well in the overall ranking. Although they're tasty, they just can't compete with Wienerschnitzel's meaty counterparts.
What do others think of the Barbeque Veggie Dog?
It's probably safe to say that this hot dog is not a favorite for many (if any) Wienerschnitzel diners, with others who try it often not liking the flavor. For some, it's too simple: "like barbecue sauce on a hot dog," according to one Redditor, with the veggie dogs tasting like something that's readily available at the grocery store. In this case, you may as well just recreate it at home rather than paying money for it — particularly considering that Barbeque Veggie Dog is (along with the other veggie dogs) the most expensive hot dog on Wienerschnitzel's menu at nearly $7, and close to double the price of many of the meat options.
There are some who do appreciate it, but still rank it below other menu items; the sort of thing that's considered adequate but nothing to write home about. Another review noted that the barbecue sauce is particularly strong, so if you end up with a lot, it'll likely overpower the dog.
So, which hot dog should you get instead? That would be the Chili Dog, our absolute favorite, loaded up with saucy chili con carne. And if you're sticking to the vegetarian options, the best bet is the Chicago Veggie Dog, which came in at No. 7 on our ranking. It's stacked high with chopped onions, tomatoes, pickle, relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard, and celery salt.