Don't Order This Wienerschnitzel Hot Dog Unless You Want To Suffer Sweetness Overload

Ignore the name: You don't go to Wienerschnitzel for breaded and fried cutlets. The West Coast-based chain's menu of almost a dozen hot dogs is the main draw (although there are burgers and chili fries, too). However, when Chowhound taste tested Wienerschnitzel's 11 dogs, we found some noticeable differences in quality between them, with one notable loser to avoid: the Barbeque Veggie Dog (yes, that's the spelling), one of three non-meat hot dogs on the menu.

The issue? It's so sweet that you could argue that it's closer to dessert than an entree. The dog comes topped with onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce, and the combination of the latter two in particular knocks the flavor profile off-balance with a heavy sweetness. The onions do pull it marginally in the savory direction, but not nearly enough. On top of that, it just feels like the kind of dog you'd throw together with random grocery store ingredients in your refrigerator, which certainly doesn't make the Barbeque Veggie Dog feel worth it.

Perhaps surprisingly, the plant-based "sausage" isn't the main issue, although it needs to be more savory to compete with the toppings. That said, none of the plant-based dogs fared well in the overall ranking. Although they're tasty, they just can't compete with Wienerschnitzel's meaty counterparts.