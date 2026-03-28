Wienerschnitzel's Best Hot Dog Might Just Be The Greatest Tasting Thing On Earth

When was the last time you took a bite of something and realized it just may be the best thing you've ever eaten? Perhaps it's a memory of a flavor that was so game-changing you can still practically taste it if you close your eyes and concentrate. Or perhaps you have to dig back in your mind a little bit to come up with an answer. Either way, this is basically the experience Chowhound had when ranking every Wienerschnitzel hot dog. While most of the dogs on the list were tasty (even the last-place dog was deemed "not bad"), we declared that the king of the bunch, Wienerschnitzel's chili dog, "might be the best-tasting item on planet Earth."

The chili dog comes on a fresh, steamed bun topped with Wienerschnitzel's signature chili sauce. Choose from a selection of hot dogs: World Famous Original, premium beef, or Polish. (Chowhound opted for the World Famous Original when judging the selection.) There are any number of ways to make a chili dog at home, starting with your favorite grocery store hot dog and brand of chili sauce, but the combination of Wienerschnitzel's hot dogs with its branded chili is something special. In fact, throughout the ranking, we frequently commented on just how tasty Wienerschnitzel's hot dogs are — even its plain-Jane version, a condiment-free hot dog on a steamed bun, was ranked sixth out of 11 contenders. The chili was praised for being tangy and slightly sweet, with a smoother rather than chunky texture.