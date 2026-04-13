Jacques Pépin's Technique For Serving Baked Potatoes Gives You Extra Room For Toppings

Fluffy, filling, and loaded to the brim with your favorite toppings — there's nothing quite like a great baked potato. Legendary French chef Jacques Pépin has a go-to method that makes it even easier to load up your baked potato with the good stuff, and it's super simple. All you'll need to do is make one extra cut before you load up with toppings. Slicing your baked potato vertically and horizontally creates a perfect pocket for cheese, chili, or whatever else you're using to fill up your spud.

Pépin slices about halfway down the baked potato vertically, then he turns the potato and makes a similar, halfway-down-the-potato cut horizontally. He gently pushes the edges of the potato toward the center, causing the four-way slice to open up into a perfect space for toppings. He adds a sprinkle of salt and pepper, followed by a solid helping of sour cream and chives. This classic approach is, without a doubt, delicious, but there are a ton of ways you can get creative when you're customizing your baked potato.