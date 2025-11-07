Forget Sour Cream. Try The British Way To Deliciously Top A Baked Potato

Baked potatoes are perhaps the most straightforward style of spud preparation. Simply pierce the skin to let out steam, wrap in foil, and bake on a sheet until perfectly steamed and fluffy on the inside. The traditional toppings for this dish are even simpler: a scoop of sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheddar. Well, these are the typical toppings for an American baked potato — and they're great! The cool, creamy sour cream and bright green punch of chives pairs perfectly with a hot potato and melted cheese. With sprinkle of salty bacon is the cherry on top, so to speak. This flavor combination is iconic. However, it isn't the end all, be all of baked potatoes. In fact, there are many ways to upgrade your spud. Perhaps the best inspiration for your next baked potato comes from right across the pond. That's right, we're talking about the quintessentially English comfort food: jacket potatoes.

While Americans tend to reach for sour cream, British jacket potatoes feature a wider array of topping combinations — the most popular of which is butter, cheese, and Heinz beans (which are made with a savory tomato sauce, unlike the American take on baked beans, which are sweet). This combination may seem odd to the American palate, but trust us, you'll want to give this combo a chance. The mix of fluffy potatoes, rich butter, melty cheese, and savory beans is the quintessential rainy day comfort food.