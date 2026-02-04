Baked Potatoes Are Even Better Topped With This Classic Appetizer
A baked potato can be pure bliss. Tender potato mixed with seasonings and topped with delicious extras like sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives really can't be beat. Or can it? One of the joys of cooking is taking already-amazing dishes and improving on them. And while it may be true that not everything needs improving, it certainly doesn't hurt to try. Chefs who like to get creative with their baked potatoes have tried lots of great combinations, like broccoli and cheese sauce or chili.
But one topping that deserves some attention is a classic party appetizer: spinach artichoke dip. With a creamy base and packed with cheese, spinach, tender artichoke bits, and in some cases, chopped jalapeños for a bit of a spicy kick, this rich and creamy dip is an ingenious way to add a deeper, more complex flavor to an already delicious baked potato.
To make this tasty dish, you can either use store-bought spinach artichoke dip or make your own from scratch. The trick is to add the spinach artichoke dip after the potatoes are done cooking, mix the dip into the potatoes, and return them to the oven until the dip is hot and melty throughout. Consider it a sneaky way to get more veggies into your dinner menu or a way to enjoy a creamy dip without the potatoes or the party — either way, the result will be a decadent baked potato that gives you an explosion of flavor in every bite.
Tips and tricks for perfecting spinach artichoke baked potatoes
Baking a potato is a classic cooking skill that is extremely easy to execute, but there are plenty of tricks you can rely on to make things even easier and ensure they come out perfect. Choosing the right potato is key — you'll want to go with a russet, which will bake up nice and soft inside while maintaining a strong, crispy skin to hold everything inside.
When it comes to your dip, there are plenty of great options at the grocery store, but making it yourself allows you to control your flavors so your final dish comes out just the way you want. To make sure the texture is just right, you'll want to drain your spinach and artichokes well so there isn't any extra moisture to make your dip soupy, and make sure you bring the cream cheese to room temperature before mixing the dip or it could cause the dip to come out clumpy.
Spinach artichoke dip will give your baked potatoes an impressive flavor boost, but for a mouthwatering upgrade, consider adding something that goes with everything: bacon. It is a popular topping for baked potatoes and pairs perfectly with the cheese and spinach in the dip, so this addition is an ideal combination. Opt for a thick-cut bacon for full flavor and make sure you pat the bacon dry to remove the extra grease before adding it to you dip — you can even cook your spinach and artichoke hearts in the rendered bacon fat to make your spinach artichoke baked potatoes a next-level addition to your meal.