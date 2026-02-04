Baked Potatoes Are Even Better Topped With This Classic Appetizer

A baked potato can be pure bliss. Tender potato mixed with seasonings and topped with delicious extras like sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives really can't be beat. Or can it? One of the joys of cooking is taking already-amazing dishes and improving on them. And while it may be true that not everything needs improving, it certainly doesn't hurt to try. Chefs who like to get creative with their baked potatoes have tried lots of great combinations, like broccoli and cheese sauce or chili.

But one topping that deserves some attention is a classic party appetizer: spinach artichoke dip. With a creamy base and packed with cheese, spinach, tender artichoke bits, and in some cases, chopped jalapeños for a bit of a spicy kick, this rich and creamy dip is an ingenious way to add a deeper, more complex flavor to an already delicious baked potato.

To make this tasty dish, you can either use store-bought spinach artichoke dip or make your own from scratch. The trick is to add the spinach artichoke dip after the potatoes are done cooking, mix the dip into the potatoes, and return them to the oven until the dip is hot and melty throughout. Consider it a sneaky way to get more veggies into your dinner menu or a way to enjoy a creamy dip without the potatoes or the party — either way, the result will be a decadent baked potato that gives you an explosion of flavor in every bite.