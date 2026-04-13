The Energy Drink Brand Dutch Bros Uses Across Its Menu Items
Dutch Bros, the coffee chain that's redefining friendly service, offers energy drinks that make up 25% of its sales (via Entrepreneur). And fans who love them have Blue Rebel to thank, which is Dutch Bros' very own caffeine-filled beverage. Blue Rebel was created in 2012, 20 years after the chain started operating, and has since become the main ingredient in a lot of people's go-to orders. In its purest form, it comes in an 8.4-ounce caffeinated can.
Those who want to get a sip of the chain's own energy drink will find them only at Dutch Brothers locations. Cans of the drink are an in-person store exclusive, so you won't see them being sold elsewhere — even when ordering through the Dutch Bros app. But there's also the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink menu, which is basically just Blue Rebel mixed with other ingredients. It's served in a cup that you can customize to make your own, according to what you're craving.
Like any other of its menu offerings, customers can personalize their Rebel energy drink if they please and try ordering hacks at Dutch Bros, including choosing sugar or non-sugar options, blending flavors together, and adding any combination they desire to create their own funky beverage.
Blue Rebel and its many forms
On its own, Blue Rebel has a bold kick as soon as you take a sip, and a blooming acidity that comes with it. However, the flavor fades from your taste buds quite smoothly, which makes it easier and more fun to drink. But even if you're not a fan of the flavor, there's a gorgeous variety of beverage blends on Dutch Bros' menu that incorporate the energy drink as one of several ingredients, so you can enjoy the caffeine kick without the sharpness of the flavor being too forward. For instance, there's the Poppin' Boba Fire Lizard Rebel, which is as fun as it sounds. In addition to Blue Rebel, it contains syrupy layers of banana, orange, strawberry, and, the best part, strawberry boba.
The Aftershock — which includes blackberry, lime, raspberry, and strawberry — is hard not to love, and those new to Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks might want to start with this one. Those who have a sweet tooth might want to opt for the Dinosaur Egg, which comes with a blue raspberry syrup and almond drizzle, layered with strawberry and white chocolate. On the flip side, sugar-free options can be accommodated as well. There are even Dutch Bros sugar-free secret menu drinks available, so expect to be spoiled with choices.