The Energy Drink Brand Dutch Bros Uses Across Its Menu Items

Dutch Bros, the coffee chain that's redefining friendly service, offers energy drinks that make up 25% of its sales (via Entrepreneur). And fans who love them have Blue Rebel to thank, which is Dutch Bros' very own caffeine-filled beverage. Blue Rebel was created in 2012, 20 years after the chain started operating, and has since become the main ingredient in a lot of people's go-to orders. In its purest form, it comes in an 8.4-ounce caffeinated can.

Those who want to get a sip of the chain's own energy drink will find them only at Dutch Brothers locations. Cans of the drink are an in-person store exclusive, so you won't see them being sold elsewhere — even when ordering through the Dutch Bros app. But there's also the Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink menu, which is basically just Blue Rebel mixed with other ingredients. It's served in a cup that you can customize to make your own, according to what you're craving.

Like any other of its menu offerings, customers can personalize their Rebel energy drink if they please and try ordering hacks at Dutch Bros, including choosing sugar or non-sugar options, blending flavors together, and adding any combination they desire to create their own funky beverage.