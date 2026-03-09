3 Ordering Hacks You Need To Try At Dutch Bros

Move over, Starbucks and Dunkin' — Dutch Bros is a coffee and drink chain that's making quite a dent in United States coffee sales. The company, which was originally founded in 1992, now does a whopping $1.6 billion in revenue annually and has more than 1,100 locations. And as its popularity keeps growing, so do its little-known menu hacks.

Most fast food chains have at least one or two solid ordering hacks that allow you to get either an easy customization or a little more for less money. At Dutch Bros, if you know how to work the menu properly, you can get both — including plenty of secret drinks. The chain is known for having a variety of unique drink offerings, from a green apple smoothie to a gummy bear sparkling soda, but did you know you can customize any drink just about any way you can imagine? Plus, the chain is known for its top-notch customer service, so no matter what you ask for, they'll probably try to make it happen. There are three big Dutch Bros ordering hacks worth taking advantage of, so here are easy ways to get the most bang for your buck.