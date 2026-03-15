5 Dutch Bros Sugar-Free Secret Menu Drinks You Need To Order
If you've never heard of Dutch Bros, it's slowly making an impact on the coffee shop industry. The chain, which has more than 1,100 locations and is worth around $1.6 billion, has become known for its sugary, caffeinated drinks — and it sells much more than just coffee. One of the most tried-and-true ordering hacks at Dutch Bros, and possibly a big reason why it has a strong customer base, is that you can combine any flavors you want. Any syrups or sauces and be added to any drink, and to make things even better, many of them are available in sugar-free versions. Just ask your "broista" for the full list of sugar-free options to customize your own drink, or order one of our go-to sugar-free secret menu items.
No matter what you're craving, there's a good chance Dutch Bros can create a sugar-free version of it. The chain's most popular drinks, such as its Kicker, 911, and Golden Eagle — one of the chain's most popular drinks — can all be made without sugar, but there are a few other drink combinations that are worth ordering if you want to cut sugar without sacrificing flavor. And you won't find any of them on the chain's standard menu.
Sugar-free Pink Flamingo
True fans know about Dutch Bros' secret menu drinks. These items aren't technically on the regular menu, but Dutch Bros has a list of not-so-secret flavor combinations it encourages fans to try; you can take any of those and turn them into your favorite drink. If you want a tasty, sugar-free secret menu option, go with the Pink Flamingo.
This flavor combination is made with peach, strawberry, and white chocolate syrups, all of which should be available in sugar-free versions, though that could depend on your location. Plus, you decide which drink it goes into. The flavor combo works well with a lemonade or as a soda, and if you want an extra boost of energy, order it in a Rebel. You can also request a specific sweetness level, so if you want it less sweet, ask for "half sweet" or "quarter sweet." For even more sugary flavor, go with "extra sweet." Keep in mind that you have to let the employees know that you want sugar-free syrups, or they'll opt for the regular versions.
Sugar-free hazelnut-caramel latte or chocolate-coconut latte
Dutch Bros' menu has many options that don't involve coffee, but if you're in the mood for a classic latte, there are a handful of sugar-free combinations you need to try. In a r/DutchBros Reddit thread about the chain's sugar-free drinks, a few people recommended different latte combinations with syrups and sauces that complemented each other well.
"I always get the [sugar-free] hazelnut and [sugar-free] caramel latte with protein milk," one person said. They suggested that the syrups overpower the coffee flavor and recommended adding "an extra shot of espresso if you want to taste the coffee." If you don't like hazelnut, another user recommended a combination with coconut. "[Sugar-free] chocolate + [sugar-free] coconut small Iced Latte," they wrote as their go-to order, adding that they get it with almond milk.
You can also experiment with how much of each flavor is added, such as requesting a little extra of one and less of another, to find your preferred combination. For another sugar-free latte option, try getting a sugar-free Toasted Mellow, made with chocolate sauce and macadamia nut and vanilla syrups.
Six sugar-free flavors for your cold brew
For another flavorful coffee-based drink, swap the latte for a cold brew instead. Reddit users claim that ordering a cold brew over a latte means even less sugar (and this appears to be true based on Dutch Bros' nutrition facts — an iced small classic Caramelizer latte has 42 grams of sugar, while the cold brew version of a Caramelizer has 30 grams).
You can add a bunch of syrups and sauces to your cold brew, but one combination worth trying is the sugar-free hazelnut, chocolate, and caramel flavors, per the aforementioned Reddit thread. The result is a slightly nutty, sweet drink that almost makes you feel warm inside thanks to that hazelnut flavor. If you're not interested in this flavor combination but still want something sweet, the sugar-free cookie syrup and Irish cream syrup are also worth a try, or you can swap out the hazelnut for sugar-free chocolate macadamia nut.
Sugar-free Flapjack latte
While Dutch Bros' main menu is loaded with options you can customize to your liking, there's another secret menu drink to try. Sure, some customer-invented options might be some of Dutch Bros' best-kept secret orders, but its Flapjack latte, which is on its "official" secret menu, is worth getting if you want a sugary coffee drink that tastes like something you would find at Starbucks or Dunkin'.
The Flapjack is made with white chocolate, vanilla, and salted caramel syrups, all of which are available without sugar, and this flavor combo is probably best paired with a latte or cold brew. One user on the r/DutchBros Reddit post says it's one of their go-to sugar-free drinks, noting that they order it in either a protein latte form or else as an Americano "to save calories." You can also customize the Flapjack to favor the flavors you love, such as cutting out one of the syrups or asking for extra of one and less of the others.
Fruity sugar-free iced tea
To avoid the extra caffeine that a latte or Rebel energy drink offers, you can also use the sugar-free syrups to customize a classic black iced tea. It's the perfect base for a custom drink because the flavor is fairly neutral on its own. One Reddit user on the r/DutchBros thread suggested adding a blend of sugar-free peach and sugar-free raspberry syrups to the iced tea. And if you do want to satisfy a caffeine craving, add a Rebel energy shot as well.
Another Reddit user suggested using the sugar-free syrups in the Double Rainbro (coconut, peach, and strawberry) and adding them to green tea for a fruity burst of flavor. While green tea has a different flavor than black tea, it's still mild, meaning you can get creative with its add-ons. Pretty much any fruity-flavored syrup would pair well with either iced tea option. Other options you could try are sugar-free strawberry and peach syrups, and sugar-free peach and raspberry.