5 Dutch Bros Sugar-Free Secret Menu Drinks You Need To Order

If you've never heard of Dutch Bros, it's slowly making an impact on the coffee shop industry. The chain, which has more than 1,100 locations and is worth around $1.6 billion, has become known for its sugary, caffeinated drinks — and it sells much more than just coffee. One of the most tried-and-true ordering hacks at Dutch Bros, and possibly a big reason why it has a strong customer base, is that you can combine any flavors you want. Any syrups or sauces and be added to any drink, and to make things even better, many of them are available in sugar-free versions. Just ask your "broista" for the full list of sugar-free options to customize your own drink, or order one of our go-to sugar-free secret menu items.

No matter what you're craving, there's a good chance Dutch Bros can create a sugar-free version of it. The chain's most popular drinks, such as its Kicker, 911, and Golden Eagle — one of the chain's most popular drinks — can all be made without sugar, but there are a few other drink combinations that are worth ordering if you want to cut sugar without sacrificing flavor. And you won't find any of them on the chain's standard menu.