Why Milk Cartons Have Dimples On The Side

There are certain mysteries laid within the grocery aisles that seem unlikely to ever be solved. Why, for example, are the bags used for fruits and veggies so impossible to open? And why is some packaged ground beef red on the top and grayish in the middle? Okay, so these questions do have answers. Still, there is some cloudiness that persists. One grocery mystery that has confused generations of shoppers is that nearly universal indent found in plastic milk jugs. One theory posits that the dents are built into jugs in order to indicate when milk has soured: if those dents have gone from concave to convex, it's time to toss.

But does this theory hold any milk? No, unfortunately not. As much as internet theorists would like for this to be the case, it simply isn't true. So why are those dents there? For starters, these indents help improve the structural integrity of the jug, preventing it from breaking or warping due to shrinkage or expansion from temperature changes. For example, if you freeze your gallon of milk, you might notice that those indents pop out. The indents function as a valve for the expansion that happens during freezing, allowing the gallon to expand alongside its contents. Plus, these dents make gallon production a bit cheaper to boot, which is another bonus for manufacturers.