Is It Safe To Eat Ground Beef If It Has Turned Gray?

Ground beef is something that seems like it should be simple and straightforward, but the truth is that there is more to buying and using it than meets the eye. From understanding how to choose the best ground beef at the grocery store to avoiding common mistakes when cooking with ground beef, there is a lot of knowledge out there to gain — and knowledge is truly half the battle. Understanding the difference between cooking myths and actual truth can help you in the kitchen.

One of the most common myths when it comes to ground beef is that if it looks gray, it has to go. The reality is much more complex. In fact, ground beef that has turned gray can be perfectly edible! The gray appearance is likely just due to having no contact or exposure to oxygen.

Ground beef is typically associated with a bright red hue, but this color is actually the result of direct contact with oxygen. Gray ground beef has simply had the opposite reaction. It might look unpleasant, but chances are your ground beef is still safe to eat. Instead, look for odor or texture changes to determine if the ground beef has expired.