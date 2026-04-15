This Upscale Los Angeles Buffet Fills Plates With Wagyu Steak For $100 — But There's A Catch

At first glance, downtown Los Angeles restaurant Niku X seems like the kind of place that shouldn't exist in buffet form. It claims to offer all-you-can-eat wagyu steak for as little as $99, an equation that seems a little hard to solve considering a single wagyu steak can easily pass the $100 mark at an a la carte restaurant. (Oh, and it's not just any wagyu, it's A5-gradefrom Japan, the highest class of Wagyu known for its exceptional marbling (fat streaks in steak), and regarded as, perhaps, the world's top-quality steak for its rich flavor.

So, what gives? Well, to get that price, you need to be a member of the restaurant's loyalty program, Chubby Plus Club, which goes for $88 per year, although Niku X has been known to offer it for $58 in special deals. That said, non-members can also dine for $115. If you take up this all-you-can-eat offer, you have a choice between a few steak options, including dry-aged or yakisuki-style Japanese Wagyu and Australian wagyu.

Of course, there are a few other caveats. Firstly, that price only applies on weekdays, although the weekend alternative is only $10 more. Secondly, you can't gorge yourself on wagyu for as long as you like: There's a two-hour limit for the buffet. Third, you'll be penalized with extra charges if you overorder steak and don't finish it all.