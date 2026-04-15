This Upscale Los Angeles Buffet Fills Plates With Wagyu Steak For $100 — But There's A Catch
At first glance, downtown Los Angeles restaurant Niku X seems like the kind of place that shouldn't exist in buffet form. It claims to offer all-you-can-eat wagyu steak for as little as $99, an equation that seems a little hard to solve considering a single wagyu steak can easily pass the $100 mark at an a la carte restaurant. (Oh, and it's not just any wagyu, it's A5-gradefrom Japan, the highest class of Wagyu known for its exceptional marbling (fat streaks in steak), and regarded as, perhaps, the world's top-quality steak for its rich flavor.
So, what gives? Well, to get that price, you need to be a member of the restaurant's loyalty program, Chubby Plus Club, which goes for $88 per year, although Niku X has been known to offer it for $58 in special deals. That said, non-members can also dine for $115. If you take up this all-you-can-eat offer, you have a choice between a few steak options, including dry-aged or yakisuki-style Japanese Wagyu and Australian wagyu.
Of course, there are a few other caveats. Firstly, that price only applies on weekdays, although the weekend alternative is only $10 more. Secondly, you can't gorge yourself on wagyu for as long as you like: There's a two-hour limit for the buffet. Third, you'll be penalized with extra charges if you overorder steak and don't finish it all.
What else to know about Niku X
There's one more potential catch to note: The $99 buffet is a grill-it-yourself deal. So, depending on your grill skills, you may not get restaurant-quality cooking. You'll have to opt for the higher tier $135 buffet ($149 for non-members) to have your steak cooked for you.
That all said, you can get more than just steak for your $99 (or $115). The buffet also includes a bunch of other sides, like miso soup, shishito peppers cooked in wagyu tallow, salt and pepper chicken, and potstickers, alongside options such as miso corn, waffle fries, and potato pavé (loosely comparable to a gratin). Niku X is also known for its grilled seafood like lobster tail and chef-made sushi rolls, which are only included in the more expensive buffet tier, although a couple of options like steamed lobster and shrimp dumplings are available among the regular sides.
So, is it worth it? Reviews seem to suggest so, although they're not universally positive. Generally, the food seems to get props for quality and tastiness, but perhaps more so the beef than seafood. That said, the service seems to get criticized for being slow, and some customers have complained the buffet can be poorly stocked (a buffet tactic to cut costs?) or dishes you want to order take a long time to arrive. But, for this kind of deal, it may well be worth it.