Costco Has A Ninja Air Fryer Deal You Won't Find At Most Retailers
Costco is the store to shop at for bulk items and great deals on just about anything. While the store has a number of must-buy food products that should be added to your shopping list, Costco cooking supplies should not be overlooked, either. With great prices and return policies, Costco is the place to go for all your kitchen-appliance needs. If you're in the market for a new air fryer, you can find a price at Costco that you won't get anywhere else. The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System can be bought at Costco for just $172.99.
The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Air Fryer allows for baking, crisping, recrisping, air frying, and warming. This air fryer also uses non-toxic glass containers and lids. Through the Ninja website and even on Amazon, this air fryer is priced at $219.99 — almost $50 more expensive. Costco not only carries the air fryer at a much lower cost, but the store also has a 100% satisfaction guarantee return policy.
What customers say about the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Air Fryer
The Costco price of the Ninja Crispi is quite the steal, and even customers can attest that this air fryer is legit. As one Redditor wrote, "I use my Ninja Crispi almost every day and love it." Many customers claim this air fryer can cook up just about anything to perfection — from fish filets to entire chickens. People have also mentioned that the cleanup is easy and less of a hassle compared to other air fryers.
While this air fryer uses glass to avoid the need for nonstick coatings, some customers have concerns whether or not this air fryer is entirely non-toxic, and wonder whether the parts used to dispense the heat are up to a similar standard. Others have noted instances where the glass can break or explode from high heat temperatures. Still, for a safer cooking option and peace of mind regarding chemicals, the Ninja Crispi is a good air fryer to buy.
There are a number of solid air fryers out there, and the Ninja Crispi needs to be on your list. Even if you don't find this air fryer visually appealing, shoppers say it'll never leave your countertop and quickly become a part of your daily routine. No need to spend hundreds of dollars on an air fryer when the Ninja Crispi will give you great results at a low price.