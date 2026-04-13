Costco Has A Ninja Air Fryer Deal You Won't Find At Most Retailers

The Costco price of the Ninja Crispi is quite the steal, and even customers can attest that this air fryer is legit. As one Redditor wrote, "I use my Ninja Crispi almost every day and love it." Many customers claim this air fryer can cook up just about anything to perfection — from fish filets to entire chickens. People have also mentioned that the cleanup is easy and less of a hassle compared to other air fryers.

While this air fryer uses glass to avoid the need for nonstick coatings, some customers have concerns whether or not this air fryer is entirely non-toxic, and wonder whether the parts used to dispense the heat are up to a similar standard. Others have noted instances where the glass can break or explode from high heat temperatures. Still, for a safer cooking option and peace of mind regarding chemicals, the Ninja Crispi is a good air fryer to buy.

There are a number of solid air fryers out there, and the Ninja Crispi needs to be on your list. Even if you don't find this air fryer visually appealing, shoppers say it'll never leave your countertop and quickly become a part of your daily routine. No need to spend hundreds of dollars on an air fryer when the Ninja Crispi will give you great results at a low price.