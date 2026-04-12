What's Really Inside A Keebler Fudge Cookie? Hint: It's Not Real Fudge
Keebler has a storied past — it was one of the first brands behind Girl Scout cookies, dabbled in potato skin chips in the '80s, and, of course, created the iconic line of Keebler fudge cookies. It turns out, however, that the "fudge" in Keebler fudge cookies might not be as straightforward as you think. From the classic Fudge Stripe Cookies to the more bulbous E.L. Fudge Originals, there is zero percent actual fudge included in the sweet treats. And since the packaging always has the phrase "Made with real Keebler fudge" on it, this is a bit misleading: That's real Keebler fudge — not real actual fudge.
According to the ingredient list on the packaging, the cookies are made from high fructose corn syrup and/or sugar, cocoa processed with alkali, and — on some of the labels — whey (amongst other long-worded ingredients). Whey is a byproduct of cheesemaking, and though it is dairy, it could never make real fudge, as it doesn't contain the necessary fats. And while not technically fudge, cocoa processed with alkali (also called Dutch-processed cocoa) is, in fact, chocolate — the acidity has just been neutralized. Some chefs actually love cooking with it, too, as it's a milder cocoa with a smoother taste.
What is real fudge, and is it worth suing over?
Fudge is not chocolate, but is (sometimes) made with chocolate — in actuality, fudge is made up of milk or cream, butter, sugar, and other flavorings. Obviously, Keebler cookies contain almost none of this ... but is it really that surprising? Many people on Reddit say no. "I often ate Keebler 'fudge stripes' as a child," says one Redditor. They continue, "Even then, I recall thinking 'This is not fudge.' But they were tasty." Another Redditor suggests that if you thought the fudge was real, you most likely also thought the elves were real, too.
In 2021, one person decided to make this non-fudge Keebler's problem by suing the company over its "fraudulently marketed" cookies. The plaintiff claimed to have believed the packaging of the cookies and was fooled into thinking they were made with real fudge. The claims were dramatic, and many believe that this entire lawsuit was just a cash grab. Regardless of there being no actual fudge in Keebler fudge, the cookies are still delicious, as are many of the brand's confectionary offerings. The exception would be the Chips Deluxe Soft Batch Cookies (their burnt taste was their seriously fatal flaw). Aside from those, enjoy your Keebler treats.