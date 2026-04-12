What's Really Inside A Keebler Fudge Cookie? Hint: It's Not Real Fudge

Keebler has a storied past — it was one of the first brands behind Girl Scout cookies, dabbled in potato skin chips in the '80s, and, of course, created the iconic line of Keebler fudge cookies. It turns out, however, that the "fudge" in Keebler fudge cookies might not be as straightforward as you think. From the classic Fudge Stripe Cookies to the more bulbous E.L. Fudge Originals, there is zero percent actual fudge included in the sweet treats. And since the packaging always has the phrase "Made with real Keebler fudge" on it, this is a bit misleading: That's real Keebler fudge — not real actual fudge.

According to the ingredient list on the packaging, the cookies are made from high fructose corn syrup and/or sugar, cocoa processed with alkali, and — on some of the labels — whey (amongst other long-worded ingredients). Whey is a byproduct of cheesemaking, and though it is dairy, it could never make real fudge, as it doesn't contain the necessary fats. And while not technically fudge, cocoa processed with alkali (also called Dutch-processed cocoa) is, in fact, chocolate — the acidity has just been neutralized. Some chefs actually love cooking with it, too, as it's a milder cocoa with a smoother taste.