One Of The Worst Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies We Tried Had A Seriously Fatal Flaw

Even if you are devoted to your homemade recipe for extra chewy chocolate chip cookies, sometimes popping to the store can be the convenience you are grateful for when you want cookies without any of the hard work. When Chowhound set time aside to chomp through and rank 16 of the best and worst store-bought chocolate cookies, one packet disappointed the taste buds in more ways than one: Keebler's Chips Deluxe Soft Batch.

As a brand, Keebler has a history of dominating the soft cookie wars, FYI. Particularly throughout the '80s, the brand had the nation hooked with its genuinely grandma-worthy soft and chewy cookies that several other brands had a hard time coming close to in terms of taste and texture. Today, it seems that Keebler has lost its spunk (so much so it even made it to the list of snacks from the '80s no one remembers anymore). Not only are the chocolate notes missing in the Chips Deluxe Soft Batch cookies, but they also tasted burnt (like, seriously burnt) to the extent that the acrid notes overwhelm the palate. Even though these cookies are supposed to be homemade-style, they don't taste at all like grandma made them, but rather like some elf sabotaged the batch by leaving them in the oven for far too long.