The First Brand Behind Girl Scout Cookies Is Still In Grocery Stores Today

Mention Girl Scout cookies in conversation and you may find yourself debating which is the best flavor (for the record, we ranked Caramel DeLites No. 1, but the Thin Mints were a close second). Today, this leadership organization for girls sells more than 200 million boxes of cookies a year, which are made by either one of two companies: ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers. But way back in 1917, when the Girl Scouts first began selling cookies to raise funds for the organization, it was the girls themselves who baked the cookies. That changed in 1934 when the Greater Philadelphia Girl Scout Council, following a banner-cookie-selling year, contracted the city's Keebler-Weyl bakery to begin making its cookies.

Back then, there were no Thin Mints (the most popular today) or Caramel DeLites, just a shortbread cookie in a single flavor, vanilla, made in the shape of the organization's distinctive trefoil design. Yes, it's the same Keebler company you know, and no, the baking production wasn't carried out by elves in a hollow tree. The origins of Keebler pre-date those of the Girl Scouts, which started in 1912 in Georgia, back when women still couldn't vote in the U.S. German immigrant Godfrey Keebler founded his Philadelphia bakery in 1853. But when the Scouts and Keebler joined forces, it kicked off a baking frenzy that's still being felt today.