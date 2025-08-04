The '80s Snack With A Signature Crunch Some Gen Xers Still Miss
There are many discontinued refreshments that Gen X won't miss — think Crystal Pepsi, Fruit Wrinkles, or the long defunct Hubba Bubba-flavored soda. On the other hand, there are those treats that flew high and achieved adoration from consumers of all ages, just for them to spin out into oblivion. Take, for example, Keebler's Tato Skins. These potato chips were sold by Keebler from 1985 until about 2000, and were modeled after loaded potato skins, a popular pub snack with a fuzzy origin story. Typically, the appetizer consists of a hollowed out potato filled with cheese, bacon, and other toppings.
Now, these chips weren't just your run-of-the-mill potato chips with different flavorings. Keebler specifically advertised the fact that Tato Skins were made with actual potato skins. The brand even ran commercials promoting the snack's "baked potato a-peel!" One key feature that many diners loved was the chip's substantial texture, with many of their fond memories including its memorable crunch. Others noted the Tato Skins' thickness, which was much more substantial than your typical potato chip. And certainly, for a snack to have inspired such vivid and fond memories, it must have been something to behold.
Filling the potato-sized hole in our heart
So, what happened to Tato Chips? And is there anything on the market now that can compare? Well, it's complicated. Officially, Tato Skins were discontinued in 2000, when Poore Foods purchased them from Keebler. Some have reported that the product was still being sold under the Tato Skins label as late as 2017, but there is no solid indication that this is true. What we do know is that, after Poore Foods (which was then owned by Inventure Foods and later sold to the Utz brand) obtained Tato Chips, the brand began selling an altered version of the chip under the TGI Fridays label.
There is no way to directly compare the original Tato Skins to the TGI Fridays Potato Skins, but the latter does have an avid group of fans online who praise the snack's flavor and texture. This rebranding does make sense, considering the casual dining chain offers its iconic loaded potato skins. Grab a bag for yourself and see how they compare to your memories of the Keebler classic.