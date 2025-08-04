The '80s Snack With A Signature Crunch Some Gen Xers Still Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many discontinued refreshments that Gen X won't miss — think Crystal Pepsi, Fruit Wrinkles, or the long defunct Hubba Bubba-flavored soda. On the other hand, there are those treats that flew high and achieved adoration from consumers of all ages, just for them to spin out into oblivion. Take, for example, Keebler's Tato Skins. These potato chips were sold by Keebler from 1985 until about 2000, and were modeled after loaded potato skins, a popular pub snack with a fuzzy origin story. Typically, the appetizer consists of a hollowed out potato filled with cheese, bacon, and other toppings.

Now, these chips weren't just your run-of-the-mill potato chips with different flavorings. Keebler specifically advertised the fact that Tato Skins were made with actual potato skins. The brand even ran commercials promoting the snack's "baked potato a-peel!" One key feature that many diners loved was the chip's substantial texture, with many of their fond memories including its memorable crunch. Others noted the Tato Skins' thickness, which was much more substantial than your typical potato chip. And certainly, for a snack to have inspired such vivid and fond memories, it must have been something to behold.