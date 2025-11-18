We Ranked 15 Aldi Baked Goods From Worst To Best

I'm so sold on this dessert. I'm an Aldi shopper, and on the occasional week where I feel like getting fancy with it, this is one of my go-tos. Now, compared to an authentic piece of New York cheesecake fresh from the bakery, this is not going to be the big winner, but the rich texture and balanced sweetness made each piece enjoyable.

The four flavors each hit a different mark in the dessert category for me, and though I certainly have my favorite, I can easily enjoy them all. I love a fruity dessert, so the strawberry is almost always the first to go, though I often end up wishing I had saved at least one of the pieces for later. The New York style is classic and light, the turtle slices hit all the flavors of my current favorite summer dessert (turtle sundae), and the triple chocolate flavor is warm and rich — and just perfect for the chilly seasons.

Overall, this sampler is a great choice if you've got different palates in your household, want to share with friends at your next girls' night, or just want to treat yourself to a little something sweet without breaking the bank.