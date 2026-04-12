Our Favorite Aldi Decor Finds For Your Kitchen
Can't remember the last time you updated your kitchen? If you're feeling like your kitchen decor could use a bit of a refresh, it can be tough to figure out where to start. Whether you lean toward nostalgic, 1960s kitchen design looks or you're more into kitchen trends that are actually timeless, you don't have to spend a ton to update your kitchen's look. One of the best places to look when it's time to give your kitchen a facelift: the Aldi Finds aisle (also known as the Aisle of Dreams, or the Aisle of Shame, depending on who you're asking).
The ever-rotating collection of products in the Aldi Finds aisle offers a ton of kitchen decor options that can suit a variety of styles. As is the case with all of the items from the Aldi Finds aisle, you'll want to be sure to snatch up anything you love fast. Restocks are unpredictable, and often, when items are gone, they're gone for good. Aldi does sometimes bring back uber-popular Aldi Finds items, however, so make sure you keep checking the aisle if you want a particular product. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best kitchen decor items available at Aldi so you can give your kitchen the update it deserves.
Get your spice cabinet in order with the Kirkton House bamboo kitchen organizer
We've all been there: rifling through the spice cabinet, desperately trying to find something specific, only to knock down a canister (or two, or three) as you're looking for what you need. This dark brown Kirkton House bamboo kitchen organizer ($9.99) makes it simple to clean up your messy spice cabinet so you can find what you need.
Bring Winnie the Pooh-esque whimsy into your kitchen with a Crofton ceramic honey pot
This simple-yet-adorable Crofton ceramic honey pot with a wooden comb ($4.99) and scoop add a touch of nostalgia to your decor. If you'd rather not fill it up with honey, remove the lid and use it as a utensil holder.
Give your kitchen style while you give your feet a break with a Kirkton House chenille accent mat
This Kirkton House 20-by-30-inch chenille accent mat ($8.99) gives tired feet a chance to rest while you're standing at the sink. It's available in four different patterns, so be sure to take your time choosing the one that best fits your style.
Add a touch of fanciness with a Crofton blue toil tiered server
Whether you're setting up a perfect afternoon tea party or you're simply looking for a cute way to display fruit or snacks, this Crofton blue toile tiered server ($12.99) works well as both a serving stand and as kitchen table centerpiece.
Complete the set with Crofton blue toile scalloped plates
If you decide to go with the three-tiered serving stand, pick up a Crofton blue toile scalloped plates four-pack ($12.99). You might want to snag a few packs if you're planning on using these to host a tea or a party.
Grab a Kirkton House bamboo kitchen organizer (or two) for easy access to everything you need
Whether you want to use it as a centerpiece, an organizer on top of an island, or to make it easier to access spices, the Kirkton House bamboo kitchen organizer tier turntable ($9.99) is a great way to help you grab what you need.