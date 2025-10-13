We Asked Kitchen Remodel Experts What Trends Are Actually Timeless

A house is one of the biggest investments you'll ever make, so it only makes sense to adorn it with a timeless design — something you'll still be glad to wake up to 50 years from now. Sure, it's tempting to add a splash of sage to your cabinet doors, play with patterns for your backsplash, and replace the cabinets with open shelving, but what will it feel like when the trends have died down? You'll probably be itching for another renovation — and that's going to cost you.

Instead, take the hassle out of the equation and go for something you won't get sick of. To find out which classic kitchen design trends never go out of style, Chowhound spoke with kitchen remodel experts who gave their exclusive guidance. Naturally, opinions were mixed, but even where people disagreed, there were prevailing themes across the board. We scrutinized common denominators and curated a list of tasteful yet enduring designs. From century-old trends that homeowners still adore to designs that focus on overall function, these are the key takeaways from the industry pros.