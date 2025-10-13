We Asked Kitchen Remodel Experts What Trends Are Actually Timeless
A house is one of the biggest investments you'll ever make, so it only makes sense to adorn it with a timeless design — something you'll still be glad to wake up to 50 years from now. Sure, it's tempting to add a splash of sage to your cabinet doors, play with patterns for your backsplash, and replace the cabinets with open shelving, but what will it feel like when the trends have died down? You'll probably be itching for another renovation — and that's going to cost you.
Instead, take the hassle out of the equation and go for something you won't get sick of. To find out which classic kitchen design trends never go out of style, Chowhound spoke with kitchen remodel experts who gave their exclusive guidance. Naturally, opinions were mixed, but even where people disagreed, there were prevailing themes across the board. We scrutinized common denominators and curated a list of tasteful yet enduring designs. From century-old trends that homeowners still adore to designs that focus on overall function, these are the key takeaways from the industry pros.
Ride-or-die shaker cabinets
A balance of straightforward and fashionable, shaker cabinets have stayed stylish for over 200 years. Laura Medicus, interior designer and owner at Laura Medicus Interiors, says, "If you use the simple shaker cabinet door and drawer, you could repaint them in 15 years and they will still be in style." John Dean, owner and founder of Dean Cabinetry, agrees, saying, "They've been around for centuries and still look right at home in kitchens today because of their clean, simple lines."
Elements made from natural materials
"Nature never goes out of style, and cabinetry in natural wood is a perfect example," says Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO. Cathleen Gruver of the Northern Virginia-based home builders Gruver Cooley expresses the same sentiments. "Natural, medium wood stains and variations of white or cream tend to outlast trends," she says. "They're grounded in nature, versatile across styles, and easy to refresh with changing accents or hardware."
Spacious kitchen islands
Laura Medicus considers kitchen islands to be a timeless element in any cooking space. "People love to gather around a big kitchen island, kids love to sit there and do homework, and it's a great place to have multiple meal prep stations going," she says. Cyndy Cantley, co-owner and designer at Cantley & Company, also believes that islands are more than a trend, saying, "They are a gathering place, work surface, and storage all in one."
Nifty storage space
An equally useful and stylish storage space is here to stay — no matter what decade we're in. Todd Harmon, principal designer and co-founder of Harmonia Living, explains, "It strips the kitchen back to its architectural essence, letting form and function coexist without visual clutter." Since the kitchen is one of the places in the house that sees the most action, it only makes sense to go for a practical design by maximizing the storage area.
Neutral tones and their universal charm
Neutral tones never go out of style. "[Neutrals]... don't go against trends so much as absorb them. They're a canvas: you can manipulate the mood with lighting, hardware, or even the style in which you dress the open shelves," says Todd Harmon. Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer at Kitchen Creations, Ltd., further highlighted the appeal of these tones, saying, "They withstand changing trends because they create a calm background and easily adapt to new interior details."
Durable and high-quality materials
Jacob Naig is a real estate investor and agent, as well as the owner of We Buy Houses in Des Moines. He highlights the importance of a well-built foundation, saying, "A kitchen is timeless when it depends on the quality of materials... rather than trend-driven flourishes." Alexandra Cooper, interior designer at Planner 5D, provided great examples, commenting, "Finishes like wood, stone, and brushed metals also stand the test of time, not only because they're durable but because they age gracefully."
Function over trends
"Efficiency rarely goes out of style," states Alexandra Cooper, and it's a solid point. "The work triangle, a layout principle that places the sink, stove, and refrigerator within easy reach, is timeless because it's rooted in function, not a specific trend." John Dean also pointed out an interesting angle, saying, "Things like deep drawers for pots and pans or a pull-out trash station are always going to make life easier in the kitchen."
Authentic personal style
"It's less about chasing 'timelessness'... and more about creating a design that resonates with the homeowner's lifestyle," says Alexandra Cooper. Meanwhile, Mike Whitfield highlighted a solid design advice you need to hear before you're left with feelings of regret: "What feels timeless to one person may feel dated to another, so rather than chasing the next big trend, create a space that will always feel personal and enduring to you."