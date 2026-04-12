Get Every Drop Of Sauce Out Of A Container With One Simple Movement
As grocery bills (and gas prices) climb ever higher, it's more important than ever to make the most of every drop of precious sauce and condiment, from ketchup to mayonnaise. Before you toss your near-the-end-of-its-life bottle, try this clever physical move to score yourself at least another serving (or three). The motion looks like a hyperspeed cartoonish baseball wind-up and involves holding the bottle in your hand with the top facing towards the floor and while keeping your arm straight, giving it a few extremely quick and vigorous circles starting directly from your shoulder.
This action turns you into a human centrifuge of sorts, as the strong circular motion forces the remaining contents of the container towards its bottom. It may look a bit silly, but it is amazing how much product is actually left on the sides and bottom of a bottle that may have been languishing in your fridge or on your shelf. It's also a great way to swiftly blow off some stagnant energy as you command every bit of product from its container in your very own power play to thwart rising grocery costs.
Making use of what you have
Bill Nye-ing your way to more ketchup or other sauces in a seemingly near-empty bottle is a surprisingly satisfying effort. Those few quick arm circles (also conducted readily by a young kitchen helper) produce a surprising amount of extra product. It may gather enough mayo to create an entire batch of three-ingredient egg salad, or make you the hero of the picnic as you magically produce enough ketchup for that last round of burgers.
If scoring "extra" condiments from already sunk costs has you jonesing to see what other items you can make use of to stretch your dollar, consider using leftovers to create extra flavor and add nutrients to meals in your weekly rotation. You could add previously cooked veggies to a breakfast burrito or hash, or use leftover chicken and veggies in a savory fried rice dish. You may just put your handy new wind-up move to good use and top the rice with that last bit of craveable hoisin sauce left in the jar. Now that's a sweet finish.