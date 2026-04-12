Get Every Drop Of Sauce Out Of A Container With One Simple Movement

As grocery bills (and gas prices) climb ever higher, it's more important than ever to make the most of every drop of precious sauce and condiment, from ketchup to mayonnaise. Before you toss your near-the-end-of-its-life bottle, try this clever physical move to score yourself at least another serving (or three). The motion looks like a hyperspeed cartoonish baseball wind-up and involves holding the bottle in your hand with the top facing towards the floor and while keeping your arm straight, giving it a few extremely quick and vigorous circles starting directly from your shoulder.

This action turns you into a human centrifuge of sorts, as the strong circular motion forces the remaining contents of the container towards its bottom. It may look a bit silly, but it is amazing how much product is actually left on the sides and bottom of a bottle that may have been languishing in your fridge or on your shelf. It's also a great way to swiftly blow off some stagnant energy as you command every bit of product from its container in your very own power play to thwart rising grocery costs.