Yes, You Can Grow More Tomatoes From Store-Bought Tomatoes. Here's How

If you've got some spare grocery store tomatoes lying around at home, you could turn them into a tasty marinara sauce — but one less obvious idea is that you can actually plant them and grow more tomatoes. Sure, we all know tomatoes have seeds, but actually planting them isn't something most of us think about.

To do this, you don't want to just stick a whole tomato into some soil. You'll want to slice the tomato around a quarter- to half-inch thick, arrange those slices on some soil, and cover them with a thin layer of soil. To get them to sprout properly, you'll want the soil to stay moist (but not soaked). Use a pot with drainage holes to ensure this. The pot or plot where the seeds are planted should get a mix of shade and sun, too.

Within around two weeks, the seeds should sprout — and a tomato has a lot of seeds, so you can expect a lot of sprouts. You don't want to try to grow them all. Instead, try to pick the strongest ones, which you can transfer to individual pots to grow up to full-size. But don't be expecting to harvest tomatoes quickly, as the process from seed to a plant that bears fruit takes months. And when (or if) you do get tomatoes sprouting, be careful not to leave them on the vine so long they start to split; split tomatoes can be edible, but they're not ideal.