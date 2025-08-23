The Las Vegas Restaurant That Serves Burgers Bigger Than Your Head

Few cities in America have a food scene as big and diverse as Las Vegas. It goes far beyond the amazing breakfast buffets Las Vegas has; the city is chock-full of hidden gems stemming from all kinds of cultures and historic restaurants once frequented by old Hollywood stars, like Frank Sinatra's go-to steakhouse. There are even great places to eat in the Las Vegas airport. It seems like everywhere you turn in Las Vegas, there is another eatery just waiting to amaze you.

For those looking for something particularly impressive in Sin City, look no further than Heart Attack Grill. Featured on the first season of Food Network's "Eat at Your Own Risk," this medical-themed eatery is famous for serving up burgers that are literally bigger than your face. The individual burger in question clocks in at almost 10,000 calories, with giant shakes available on the menu to match.

Combined with the wall-to-wall hospital decor and waitstaff clad in nurse outfits, the entire restaurant is the embodiment of over the top, but in a place like Las Vegas, it fits right in and has proven to be a draw for customers. Even though the grill seems to be more famous for its eclectic theming and massive burgers than for its quality, those who have visited have actually been pretty satisfied with their food. Diners have praised the experience as fun and cheeky, even if they were ultimately unable to finish the humongous burgers in one sitting.