The Las Vegas Restaurant That Serves Burgers Bigger Than Your Head
Few cities in America have a food scene as big and diverse as Las Vegas. It goes far beyond the amazing breakfast buffets Las Vegas has; the city is chock-full of hidden gems stemming from all kinds of cultures and historic restaurants once frequented by old Hollywood stars, like Frank Sinatra's go-to steakhouse. There are even great places to eat in the Las Vegas airport. It seems like everywhere you turn in Las Vegas, there is another eatery just waiting to amaze you.
For those looking for something particularly impressive in Sin City, look no further than Heart Attack Grill. Featured on the first season of Food Network's "Eat at Your Own Risk," this medical-themed eatery is famous for serving up burgers that are literally bigger than your face. The individual burger in question clocks in at almost 10,000 calories, with giant shakes available on the menu to match.
Combined with the wall-to-wall hospital decor and waitstaff clad in nurse outfits, the entire restaurant is the embodiment of over the top, but in a place like Las Vegas, it fits right in and has proven to be a draw for customers. Even though the grill seems to be more famous for its eclectic theming and massive burgers than for its quality, those who have visited have actually been pretty satisfied with their food. Diners have praised the experience as fun and cheeky, even if they were ultimately unable to finish the humongous burgers in one sitting.
What to know about Heart Attack Grill
Located outside of the Las Vegas strip on Fremont Street, Heart Attack Grill is all about going big or going home. The restaurant is famous for burgers piled high with burger patties, cheese, bacon, onions, and chili. In total, there are eight burgers on the menu that increase continuously in size based on the number of patties it has. The meals are aptly named, like the Quadruple Bypass Burger and the Octuple Bypass Burger, and they are quite a sight to behold. The largest burger on the menu clocks in at a hefty 4 pounds of meat with 40 bacon slices.
There's also a side of Flatliner Fries, which are cooked in pure lard, that you can order to complete your meal. The restaurant even has hot dogs available, appropriately known as the Coronary Dog. The drink menu is quite extensive, including both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, many of which are served up in IV bags instead of conventional glasses. Some of the most popular options include the frozen cocktails and the Butterfat Milkshake; there's also a shot bar at the restaurant as well.
Last but not least, there's the service. All guests are given a hospital gown upon entering and all waitstaff are dressed as nurses or doctors. Meals are referred to as "prescriptions" that need to be administered to customers. Customers have noted that the staff are fully invested in playing their roles and that the atmosphere is generally quite rowdy.