The Eccentric Hole-In-The-Wall Las Vegas Bar With Live Music And New Orleans Vibes
Las Vegas and New Orleans have at least one thing in common: both cities know how to party. Just spend a day or two there, and they will show you how it's done. That's why Fat Cat, an eccentric Las Vegas bar, is like no other. Live sultry jazz and funky blues accompanied by moody lighting fill the hole-in-the-wall joint that's smack-dab in the heart of the party capital of America. It's the best of both worlds, but perhaps one of the coolest things about Fat Cat is the line-up of talented artists you can watch on stage, and this setup really takes the experience up a notch. After all, a restaurant's atmosphere makes food taste better, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if it's the same case with bars.
If you're looking to snag the best deals, swing by the New Orleans-esque spot during happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Draft beers only go for $3, while it's $5 for well drinks. In an expensive city like Las Vegas, drinks this cheap are a rarity, so you shouldn't miss this chance. Located inside Downtown Grand Hotel, across from the Mob Museum, its intimate space will make you feel like you've just stumbled upon a gem, and once you order a drink and grab a seat, you'll realize that you were right.
Fat Cat's best hits
If there's one thing that's a guaranteed hit at Fat Cat's — aside from the effervescent tunes — it's the cocktails, which a lot of casual visitors rave about. The short and sweet list of options has its charm, with names like Jazz Hands and Hey Dad Watch This. There's even a drink that's rightfully called Slapuccino for its drip coffee base and vodka addition. We can only presume that drinking a lot of it resembles a cheeky slap in the face, accompanied by a note that says "Good morning," with its spiced orange twist. This alone might just be enough to put Fat Cat on the map as one of the best cocktail bars across all U.S. states.
Beyond cocktails, Fat Cat also has draft beers, so if sweet libations aren't your thing, you can kick back with a cold one while you listen to musicians and their brilliant riffs. Small bites (mostly charcuterie spreads) sourced from Fat Cat's sister spot, Red Dwarf, are also available at affordable prices. While skipping dinner and eating here instead isn't exactly the best tip for saving money on food in Las Vegas, a plate or two of its fresh focaccia might just be enough to fill you up. You can choose from two variations — the rosemary and garlic, as well as the artichoke olive and onion — both of which sound like they can keep hunger at bay.