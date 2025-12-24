The Eccentric Hole-In-The-Wall Las Vegas Bar With Live Music And New Orleans Vibes

Las Vegas and New Orleans have at least one thing in common: both cities know how to party. Just spend a day or two there, and they will show you how it's done. That's why Fat Cat, an eccentric Las Vegas bar, is like no other. Live sultry jazz and funky blues accompanied by moody lighting fill the hole-in-the-wall joint that's smack-dab in the heart of the party capital of America. It's the best of both worlds, but perhaps one of the coolest things about Fat Cat is the line-up of talented artists you can watch on stage, and this setup really takes the experience up a notch. After all, a restaurant's atmosphere makes food taste better, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if it's the same case with bars.

If you're looking to snag the best deals, swing by the New Orleans-esque spot during happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Draft beers only go for $3, while it's $5 for well drinks. In an expensive city like Las Vegas, drinks this cheap are a rarity, so you shouldn't miss this chance. Located inside Downtown Grand Hotel, across from the Mob Museum, its intimate space will make you feel like you've just stumbled upon a gem, and once you order a drink and grab a seat, you'll realize that you were right.