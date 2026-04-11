Why Garlic Is One Of The Best Companion Plants For Tomatoes That Thrive

Even tomatoes need a pal, and just like among fauna, some flora friends are better together than others. The top companion plants help your garden thrive by keeping pests and weeds at bay, increasing yield, maintaining moist soil, and perhaps more anecdotally, getting along like gangbusters once you're using them in the kitchen. Basil grows great with tomatoes, for example, because it attracts desirable pollinators while repelling less attractive critters at the same time. And the duo also makes for the beginning of a tasty caprese salad. Garlic and tomatoes are another pair that's like the peanut butter and jelly of the plant world, and they grow beautifully together, too.

Like basil, garlic's distinctive perfume is offensive to some of the creepy crawlies that might otherwise breach your tomatoes. And we aren't just talking about bloody-mary-loving vampires. Garlic can also deflect tomato-seeking spider mites intent on stealing your harvest. It can even help to stave off less evolved life forms, like bacteria and dreaded fungus. You just have to know how to marry your tomatoes and garlic for the best sowing success.