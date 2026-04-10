Yes, Costco Can Limit How Many Items You Buy. Here's What You Need To Know

One typically goes to Costco with the intent of stocking up on items. So you may be surprised to hear that, sometimes, the wholesale club actually will stop you from getting too much of something — which you need to know before buying a Costco membership. So how can you find this out ahead of time before you get to checkout and are told you can't buy more than one or two of an item? Luckily, Costco spells this out for customers.

Costco's official policy is that where indicated, there may be item limits per household; this could be applied per transaction, per day, or based on another time period. This means that unless there is a sign that says an item is limited to a certain amount per member, you're unlikely to be restricted from buying a bunch of your favorite snacks when you go to check out. That said, when something goes viral, watch out.

In 2024, there was a unique circumstance where Costco needed to enforce item limits per household due to popularity. When the wholesaler started selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars, the item became a viral sensation that was selling out in hours. And when gold prices rose, demand for the bars rose even further. Costco responded by imposing a purchasing limit on the item of one transaction per membership, with a maximum of five units.