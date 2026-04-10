Yes, Costco Can Limit How Many Items You Buy. Here's What You Need To Know
One typically goes to Costco with the intent of stocking up on items. So you may be surprised to hear that, sometimes, the wholesale club actually will stop you from getting too much of something — which you need to know before buying a Costco membership. So how can you find this out ahead of time before you get to checkout and are told you can't buy more than one or two of an item? Luckily, Costco spells this out for customers.
Costco's official policy is that where indicated, there may be item limits per household; this could be applied per transaction, per day, or based on another time period. This means that unless there is a sign that says an item is limited to a certain amount per member, you're unlikely to be restricted from buying a bunch of your favorite snacks when you go to check out. That said, when something goes viral, watch out.
In 2024, there was a unique circumstance where Costco needed to enforce item limits per household due to popularity. When the wholesaler started selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars, the item became a viral sensation that was selling out in hours. And when gold prices rose, demand for the bars rose even further. Costco responded by imposing a purchasing limit on the item of one transaction per membership, with a maximum of five units.
Does Costco actually enforce its item limit policy?
Though Costco spells out its policy in a way that leaves it open to various circumstances, often changing based on the item or deal, it's not spelled out how it's enforced. Will the employees stop you? Typically, it's not up to them. Since purchases are tracked through your membership account, it probably won't work to try to visit the store again later that day to get more of something that's limited, and it won't work if you try to make the purchase online instead, as was discussed in a Reddit thread. "Online ... they enforced the limit 'per membership'. I was able to place a subsequent order, but they were all cancelled on the back end," explains a Costco shopper.
Similar conversations on Facebook groups suggest that enforcement may vary based on the item, with shoppers claiming they've encountered circumstances where the limits were based on transaction, while others said per day. And if you're thinking you might be able to game it because Costco accepts cash for payment, you're still going to need to present your membership card at checkout, so the purchase is still tracked. Ultimately, the best thing to do is ask a Costco employee, especially if the signage is unclear or you're not sure. Just don't make a Costco shopping habit that might be costing you hundreds of dollars: buying something just because it went viral.