Does Costco Accept Cash For Payment?

Costco is known for deals on supersized goods, a great return policy, and some confusion amongst shoppers about what forms of payment are accepted. Costco makes a staggering amount of cash from memberships, but can you actually pay for your purchases with paper money? If you have a stack of cash you're hoping to use instead of swiping plastic, don't fret. The big-box store will accept cash for purchases, as well as in the food court in most cases.

However, there are a few cash use caveats you need to be aware of. For starters, Costco gas stations do not directly take cash. You can, however, use your cash to pay for a Costco shop card in the store, then pay for the gas that way with a little assistance from an attendant. You also can't easily pay with cash if you're hoping to check yourself out to avoid possibly longer register lines. Self-checkout machines at Costco do not have cash registers, as some cash-carrying customers have complained on Reddit. Additionally, the self-service order kiosks at the food court are card only; if you want to pay for your hot dog or chicken bake with cash, you'll have to order at the food court register.