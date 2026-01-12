Does Costco Accept Cash For Payment?
Costco is known for deals on supersized goods, a great return policy, and some confusion amongst shoppers about what forms of payment are accepted. Costco makes a staggering amount of cash from memberships, but can you actually pay for your purchases with paper money? If you have a stack of cash you're hoping to use instead of swiping plastic, don't fret. The big-box store will accept cash for purchases, as well as in the food court in most cases.
However, there are a few cash use caveats you need to be aware of. For starters, Costco gas stations do not directly take cash. You can, however, use your cash to pay for a Costco shop card in the store, then pay for the gas that way with a little assistance from an attendant. You also can't easily pay with cash if you're hoping to check yourself out to avoid possibly longer register lines. Self-checkout machines at Costco do not have cash registers, as some cash-carrying customers have complained on Reddit. Additionally, the self-service order kiosks at the food court are card only; if you want to pay for your hot dog or chicken bake with cash, you'll have to order at the food court register.
What you can and can't pay with at Costco
Costco actually accepts a number of payment options that you may not be aware of. Checks are accepted, so long as you have proper ID and are a member. Traveler's checks are also valid payment, as are EBT cards and all forms of mobile payment, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Additionally, FSA/HSA Visa and MasterCard debit cards are accepted in the store pharmacies, optical, and hearing aid departments.
But what's especially notable when completing purchases at Costco are the specific credit cards you can and can't pay with, which might be something you need to know before buying a Costco membership. Costco does accept all types of Visa cards and has a partnership with Visa, offering co-branded Visa credit cards that earn cash back rewards for customers. MasterCard is usable if you're ordering from Costco online, but not in the store or at gas stations. However, AmEx and Discover are not accepted in any capacity at Costco. If you're wondering why you can't use American Express at Costco, you might be surprised to know that the card used to be accepted at the retailer, and was actually an exclusive partner of Costco for 16 years until the companies parted ways. So if you don't have a Visa card, carrying cash to pay for your cartful of goodies may not be a bad idea.