Onions Practically Peel Themselves With This Simple Technique

The reason this trick works is as simple as the process itself. The outer layer of the onion's skin is already somewhat separated from the rest of the allium, as onions are made of concentric layers with the outermost layer being dried leaves that cover the whole thing. So this outer layer of papery skin isn't built in so much as it is wrapped around, and once you make a shallow incision through it, you've given it a way to slip right off. With a cleanly exposed onion, even recipes that require a lot of slicing, like homemade blooming onions, will feel like slightly less of a chore.

If you feel tempted to skip the part where you cut off both ends of the onion first — don't. It is actually doing more work than you realise because the onion's concentric layers are compactly held together at those ends. If you leave them intact, the peel won't be able to fall away, and I say this from experience, you'll end up with papery fragments that don't slip off cleanly. By removing those ends, the entire structure loosens and then the shallow slit down the side gives the skin a clear path off in one smooth motion. And perhaps it goes without saying but once you start cutting, you'll be even more grateful for those flat ends. They keep the onion steady on the chopping board and make slicing safer and easier to navigate. In fact, many onion cutting hacks advocate for slicing the top and tail off before you start chopping.